Lead man named community catalyst to raise awareness about fostering children

LEAD — From becoming a foster family to working to provide support for those families, there are a myriad of ways residents can help kids in critical need. A Lead man is working hard to grow that support amidst Gov. Kristi Noem’s Stronger Families Together initiative.
Catlin Young has recently been named a Region 1 Community Catalyst for the South Dakota Kids Belong movement, which works to improve foster family recruitment and support efforts for the S.D. Department of Social Services for the Stronger Families Together initiative. The initiative, which Noem started in May 2021, seeks to recruit 300 foster families a year for the next four years, in order to meet a growing, critical need to help children across the state.
According to a recent statement from South Dakota Kids Belong, as of the end of March, in Pennington County, alone there are 396 children who need care, and only 92 foster parents. By comparison, Young said there are 37 foster children and 57 foster families in the Northern Hills. In the Sioux Falls area of Minnehaha County, there are 400 foster children and 335 licensed homes.
As a result of the shortage in Pennington County, many children are sent to the Northern Hills or other locations for care.
Young, who has been serving as a foster parent with his wife, Kayla, since 2016, said as a community catalyst it will be his job to invite businesses and faith communities to help be the solution and to support foster parents through becoming WRAP team members. He is also working hard to educate potential foster families about what it means to step up and help.
“WRAP is an acronym for words of encouragement, respite care, acts of service, and prayer,” Young said. “(Volunteers on WRAP teams) go out in the foster family community and support them for up to six months to see if they need anything. If they need meals, encouragement, their sidewalk shoveled, or lawn mowed. So you have several families doing acts of service or different parts of ministry throughout the whole month. We’re just making sure foster families are seen and cared for, because a lot of times they don’t have that and they get burnt out and they don’t want to foster anymore. That’s kind of a big deal to us. We want to keep that retention high for those families to stay in it for the long haul.”
Noem’s office recently announced that in its first year of Stronger Families Together the state met its annual goal of 300 new foster families across the state. Additionally, since May of 2021, 71 businesses have pledged to help foster families, and 31 churches have held educational sessions regarding fostering. A total of 177 volunteers across the state have signed up to provide WRAP support for local foster families.
But the need is still great. If the state is unable to find a foster family for children in need, they can turn to group homes or other church ministries to provide care. But children who are given a stable, supportive and loving home to go to often have much better opportunities for success in life.
“When kids don’t have families to connect to by the time they age out, there are so many issues,” he said. “They’re more likely to be incarcerated than a kid who has a family. They’re more likely to be sex trafficked if they don’t have a family they’re connected to. There are a lot of social issues. I just want to see communities changed, and Rapid City needs help.”
Young, who has had four foster children in his home so far, said while it can be challenging to care for youth who have been traumatized in many ways with family and environmental changes, the rewards are much greater.
“Obviously if something bad is going on in the home where their safety is in jeopardy and they get taken from the home, we try to find a placement for them and sometimes that is leaving their schools, their communities and everything that they know and putting them into a place where it’s really unfamiliar. That’s a lot for a kid to digest and when you go to a place that’s different adults, different rhythms and everything in life. It’s hard and there is a lot of trauma that goes into that,” Young said. “People say ‘I could never watch a kid.’ It does hurt. But God’s grace is sufficient. Each kid has a unique back story. Some do come in with trauma. So the more … aware you are with trauma, the more you can help them become healthy and start to grow. Our last placement was a sweet boy. He had some separation issues. Mom and dad weren’t there to be healthy for him. He was always wondering what we were doing. He would wake up super early. He would run to our bedroom just to see if we were there. he was always asking about dinner and where the food was coming from. Some of the less easy things to deal with are you have to adjust to each kid. To say that you can treat every kid the same is wrong because every kid is different. Your biological kids are different and foster kids are different. You have to learn to adjust.
“The reward has outweighed any sacrifice that I have given, and any risk I think is there,” he continued. “It weighs it out ten-fold. It’s not for everybody. But (everyone) can do something. The elderly and the older generation are like ‘I can’t, I’m not young anymore.’ That’s fine. But you can call up a foster parent and say ‘can I come read to your kids while mom gets a nap?’ We all can do something. The reward is just watching people’s lives change. We don’t have any super powers. There may be a misunderstanding that foster parents are different. But we’re just people who look after kids.”
Young said there are a lot of myths that may hold people back from signing up to help, though. That’s where his job to raise awareness and recruit support comes in.
“We get a lot of families who say ‘I can’t foster because I’m a single parent.’ That’s not true. You can be single. You can rent your home. You don’t have to own your home or have a partner or a spouse,” he said.
As for support from businesses, Young said some examples of helping include giving discounts for foster families, or providing special services. For example, Spearfish McDonalds offers foster families 50% off, while Reptile Gardens offers $5 admission passes for families. Each foster family is given an ID card, and businesses that provide support display a special decal in their windows or next to cash registers. A special app also lists where foster families can find discounts and support in the community.
“Part of the help that I do is I’ll call businesses every week and invite them to be part of the solution,” he said. “When you have a truck full of kids, that helps. Financially, it’s rough to be an adult.”
For more information about becoming a foster family, or to find out how to support those families, visit strongerfamiliestogether.sd.gov, or call (605) 221-2390. Additionally, families and individuals who are interested in learning more about fostering can join a Zoom call that is held on the second Tuesday of every month at 5 p.m. The Zoom meeting ID is 949 434 5183, with the passcode RFS222.
