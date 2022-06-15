Lead man arrested for attempted homicide

LEAD — A Lead man was arrested Tuesday evening on the charge of attempted homicide following a shooting in the mile-high city.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s office, at 6:21 p.m. the sheriff deputies and Lead police officers responded to a report of a man shot.
Immediate information provided did not identify the location of the shooting other than in Lead.
Upon their arrival, they found a 55-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was not publically identified at this time.
Robert Gillis, 76, of Lead, was arrested and charged with the crime.
The victim was transported to Rapid City Monument Health for treatment.
The incident remains under investigation by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Lead Police Department, Division of Investigation and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.