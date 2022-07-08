Lead man accused of attempted murder pleas not guilty

DEADWOOD — A Lead man who allegedly shot another man over a parking dispute in Lead a June 14, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Thursday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse and bond was set at $500,000.
Robert H. Gillis was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury June 22 and charged with attempted first-degree murder, a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Gillis, 76, who has been held without bond, appeared in court for his arraignment wearing a grey jail uniform, his hands and feet shackled, using a cane for standing and walking. Gillis is represented by Deputy Public Defender Staci Rendl, who informed Comer at the start of the arraignment that her client is hard of hearing, but reads lips. Gillis was allowed to approach the bench for the arraignment and Rendl assisted him with communication from Comer.
Also appearing in court was Rick Olesen, 55, of Lead, who allegedly sustained two gunshot wounds during the incident. He was wearing a neck collar, and his jaw is wired shut due to the injuries he allegedly sustained as a result of being shot.
According to court documents, at approximately 6:21 p.m. on June 14, Gillis called police reporting a parking complaint at 116 ½ Grand Ave. Before police arrived, another call was made reporting a gunshot fired. Olesen was found at the scene with two gunshot wounds, and a handgun, believed to have been used in the incident, was located.
On Thursday, Reindl made a motion for bond to be set.
Lawrence County State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald called Detective Dustin Schumacher of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office to the witness stand. Schumacher was the arresting officer in the case and provided testimony regarding the shooting.
Schumacher said Olesen was shot one time in the shoulder and one time in the left cheek. Both bullets reportedly remain in Olesen, as the one lodged in the head area is reportedly dangerously close to the spine, and removal of the one lodged in the shoulder area presents a high risk of infection. Olesen’s injuries sustained were allegedly from hollow point bullets, which Schumacher said create a larger cavity upon entry than traditional bullets.
Following the shooting, Olesen was flown to Loveland, Colo., and hospitalized.
When Fitzgerald asked Schumacher what Olesen’s position was on bond for Gillis, as determined at a July 5 Marsy’s Law meeting with the victim, Schumacher said, “He doesn’t think it’s a good idea and he thinks Mr. Gillis is dangerous.”
Reindl objected to Schumacher being called as a witness, as she has not received discovery in the case from the state’s attorney office.
Reindl said that when Gillis waived his Miranda rights following the shooting, he spoke with Schumacher, who estimated the interview to last two hours. Reindl pointed out that Gillis said in the interview he was acting in self-defense. She also pointed out that Gillis and Olesen were not familiar with each other and that Gillis has difficulty with hearing, his mobility, and is quite frail.
Reindl asked where the pickup that was blocking the driveway ended up. Schumacher said he thought the hospital. Reindl said it should have been considered evidence and remained at the scene.
When requesting bond for Gillis, Reindl said he would live with a family member and would be out of his Lead home.
Comer said there are many factors to consider in granting bond, including whether Gillis was a danger to others, was a flight risk, and his previous criminal history. Comer said, based on the facts surrounding the case, that Gillis was a danger to others. However, she felt that Gillis’s propensity to be a flight risk was minimal, that he had no criminal history, is a 100% disabled veteran, and has significant ties to the area and family in the area. Comer also cited his frail condition and lack of mobility as factors that could be managed under bond.
Bond was set at $500,000 cash or surety and terms include no alcohol, no access to weapons of any kind, that Gillis attend his medical and mental health appointments and that he take all medications prescribed to him. Additionally, Gillis is not allowed to live or be in the Lead area. PBTs were ordered weekly and Gillis is due back in court Aug. 4 for a motions hearing.
