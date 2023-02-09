Pioneer staff reports
DEADWOOD — A Lead man facing attempted murder charges pleaded guilty to aggravated assault Tuesday afternoon at the Lawrence County Courthouse in Deadwood.
Robert H. Gillis pleaded guilty to the lesser charge, appearing before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn with his attorney, Deputy Public Defender Staci Rendl.
Wearing a blue jail uniform, and sitting in a wheelchair, Gillis, who has been incarcerated since his June 2022 arrest, acknowledged that he was waiving his right to trial by jury. When Strawn asked if he was pleading guilty to aggravated assault, he simply said, “yes.” Gillis also acknowledged that he shot the victim with a .38 pistol, twice.
Aggravated assaulted is a Class 3 felony, with a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, and up to a $30,000 fine.
Gillis was also charged with attempted first-degree murder, a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. It is anticipated that by his guilty plea, the state will drop the attempted murder charge.
According to court documents, Gillis called in a parking complaint to the Lead Police Department at approximately 6:21 p.m., June 14, 2022, advising a vehicle was blocking his driveway at 116 ½ Grand Ave.
Prior to the police’s arrival, another call came in, reporting a gunshot being fired near the residence.
Upon law enforcement arrival, a male was located on the ground next to the house, with two gunshot wounds. The gun was then located and secured.
Court documents stated that witnesses confirmed there was a verbal altercation between the victim and Gillis over the parking issue. Gillis also admitted to the verbal exchange and to shooting the victim.
Gillis was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury June 22, 2022, and charged with attempted first-degree murder. Also appearing in court that day was victim Richard Olesen. He was, at that time, wearing a neck collar, and his jaw was wired shut due to the injuries he sustained as a result of being shot.
Arresting officer Detective Dustin Schumacher, of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, was brought to the witness stand on June 22, 2022.
Schumacher said Olesen was shot one time in the shoulder and one time in the left cheek.
July 8, 2022, the Pioneer reported that both bullets reportedly remained in Olesen, as the one lodged in the head area was reportedly dangerously close to the spine, and removal of the one lodged in the shoulder area presented a high risk of infection. Olesen’s injuries sustained were allegedly from hollow point bullets, which Schumacher said create a larger cavity upon entry than traditional bullets.
It is unknown at this time whether or not Olesen still has the bullets inside him.
Olesen was present at the plea hearing Tuesday, appearing without any visible casts or protection. He did not say anything during the hearing.
A pre-sentencing hearing for Gillis is slated for April 11 at 1:30 p.m. in the Lawrence County Courthouse.
