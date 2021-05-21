Lead lifts mask mandate in public buildings

LEAD — Masks will not be required and regular hours will resume at the Lead library and at city hall, officials announced Monday.
On Monday Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl spoke in front of a room full of residents and commissioners, divided between wearing and not wearing masks, when he recommended lifting the mandate that has been in place since city facilities opened last March. Stahl said masks will still be highly encouraged in city buildings, and the city will continue to offer hand sanitizing stations and use plexiglass dividers.
Commissioner Kayla Klein, who wore a mask at the meeting, was not comfortable with lifting the mandate, but said she understands why the recommendation was made.
“I have always respected the fact that the city had followed the CDC guidelines as recommended and kept masks as a requirement,” Klein said. “My only concern with taking away requirements is that the new CDC guidelines state for those who have been vaccinated for the rules to be relaxed in public spaces. I understand where we live, and I understand that most of us don’t have masks in this room. I just feel like it is respectful of people who want to get out. In South Dakota we have the highest vaccination hesitancy, so that means folks aren’t getting vaccinated and so they can carry the disease.”
But Mayor Ron Everett, who did not wear a mask but who has stated that he has been vaccinated, said lifting the restriction doesn’t mean people can’t wear masks. Patrons who prefer to wear a mask can still do so, and if a patron wants city employees to wear masks while doing business, then city employees will be prepared to do that.
In addition to lifting the mask mandate, Phoebe Apperson Hearst Library Director Sarah Shoop announced that the library will be open full time, with new regular hours. The new hours will be Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Masks and hand sanitizer will continue to be available at the door for any patrons who wish to use them.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.