LEAD — Changes in the Hearst Library Summer Reading program have resulted in resounding success this year, as active participation this year has increased by 90%.
One of the most substantial changes to the program that encourages youth to continue reading while school is out, was extending the program to last throughout the entire summer, instead of restricting it to the month of July. With at least six weeks left of the program, Youth Services Librarian Micole Davis said the change has prompted youth circulation numbers to jump from last year’s 1,099 to 1,187 this year, with regular and continuous increases.
This year, Davis said there are about 25 teens and 80 youth ranging in age from preschool to fifth grade signed up for the program. Of those, she said so far there have been 409 students who have actively participated in the various programming activities at the library. That compares to 363 last year.
“That’s a huge number for me,” she said. “That’s what I was aiming for with the changes in the program.”
Summer reading programming days are every other Wednesday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for preschool through fifth grade. Teens meet for programming on Thursdays at 1 p.m.
Some favorite activities among kids and parents have been a water wall that Davis created for the younger readers. The wall allowed children to explore various containers and tubes to run water through. The activities also included a sand box style exploration, that had youth searching for various sea creatures.
For another activity, Davis froze plastic sea creatures in ice cubes, and invited young children to use eye droppers of warm water to “free” the creatures from their frozen confinement.
“The amount of concentration preschoolers can put into an activity is phenomenal sometimes,” she said. “They were so intent on getting these little animals out of the ice. They loved it.”
A third program that was presented for all ages was when 15-year old Jonathan Burleson presented a week-long sign language class at the library.
While teen programming for the program has been slow this year due to multiple scheduling conflicts, Davis said there are many activities on the horizon for teens to get excited about. Most notably is when she will work with 10 local businesses to present a scavenger hunt for the kids.
“We are going to take a picture of the front of the businesses, and hide a sea animal page somewhere in the front windows,” she said. “The kids will have to find that and then on the page there will be a picture of the next place they go to. When they find the sea animals they’ll have to jot down a piece of information on the scavenger hunt page about it.”
Businesses that are working with the library to participate in the scavenger hunt include Rustic Nook Bakery, Wandering Mynds, Twin City Clothing Center, Miners and Merchants Trading Post, Lotus Up, Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center, El Jefe, Johns and Kosel Law Offices, Stampmill and the Lead-Deadwood Arts Center.
In addition to helping with the scavenger hunt, Davis said these businesses have been displaying pages for the library’s new “Story Walk” activity. The activity places laminated pages from deconstructed books in business windows, with the idea that participants walk around town to read the books in various business windows. The next story walk will be significantly longer, Davis said, and she is looking for at least 15 more businesses to participate.
For more information about upcoming Summer Reading Program activities, visit the Hearst Library website at https://lead.yoursdlibrary.org.
