Lead kickstarts second phase of park revitalization project

LEAD — The second phase of the revitalization of Manuel Brothers Park was put into motion Monday as the Lead City Commission approved a $9,500 engineering contract with Tallgrass Landscape Architecture of Rapid City.
Mayor Ron Everett said Monday night with the contract Tallgrass is expected to present a few different options for expanding the park shelter, to make it more accommodating for large events and festivals such as Lead’s Gold Camp Jubilee Celebration, and more. One option, he said, could have the city extending the existing shelter all the way out to the street, with an archway that will welcome visitors on to the walkway to the park. Another option would be to build a new park shelter on the grassy area near the street, to allow for more visibility of events.
No matter where the city puts the shelter, Everett said the goal is to include an established concession stand area, as well as dedicated space for bands to play and the public to enjoy festivities. Storage areas will also be a component of the new shelter.
“It is very exciting,” Everett said. “We need it. We used the tent up there in the parking lot, but that’s not totally convenient because we don’t have a concession stand and we don’t have a place for bands. We want to make that upper end more appealing and useful.
“As we have seen how successful the splash pad has been, the major events that have gone on down there, expanding the space is a good way to move forward.”
Everett said he expects it to be a few months before Tallgrass comes forward with plans for the city to choose from.
The contract award came right before the city commission transferred another $95,000 in excess sales tax into its Development Reserve Fund, which the city established for all sales tax receipts that are above and beyond what the city budgeted for 2021. The tax receipts are for sales in August and September. Currently the Development Reserve Fund is at more than $800,000, with a $1 million cap. Everett said the city has pledged to use the funds to improve infrastructure in the city, as well as to make fun improvements to the park.
“This is fun because this is money that we had not budgeted for that we are receiving,” Everett said.
