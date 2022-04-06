Lead issues no travel advisory

LEAD — The city of Lead issued a no travel advisory and closed all public buildings except the street department on Wednesday, due to extremely high winds, blowing snow and dangerous travel conditions.
The local advisory reported that city street crews would continue to work hard to clear the streets for future travel, but it urged citizens to stay home if possible.
With the no travel advisory came the noon closure of Lead City Hall and the Phoebe Apperson Hearst Library. Story time at the library, normally held at 11:15 a.m., was also cancelled due to weather conditions.
Earlier that morning, the Lead-Deadwood School District had already cancelled school for the day due to weather conditions. The Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood also closed due to inclement weather.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Wednesday for the Northern Black Hills and Wyoming region. The advisory included wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour, with snow accumulations of up to 6 inches in higher elevations. The advisory is expected to last until Thursday morning.
When officials issued the no travel advisory, the National Weather Service reported a temperature of 32 degrees, with a wind chill value of 11 degrees, and wind gusts up to 43 miles per hour and expected total daytime snow accumulation between 2 and 4 inches.
Thursday weather forecasts are similar, with expected wind gusts up to 37 miles per hour, patchy and blowing snow, a high temperature near 35 degrees, with a wind chill value of 11 degrees. Lead residents should expect to see some relief on Friday, when winds calm down to 6 miles per hour on a sunny day, with temperatures near 49 degrees.
