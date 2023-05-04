By Wendy Pitlick
Black Hills Pioneer
LEAD — Lead residents need to pay their parking tickets and stop parking where they’re not allowed.
That’s the message Lead Police Chief Robert Williams hopes to get across with Lead’s newest parking boot ordinance. Williams said it is meant to deter habitual parking offenders, and to get people to pay outstanding parking tickets. Under the new ordinance, drivers who receive three or more unpaid parking tickets in a calendar year will have a parking boot placed on their vehicle until the tickets are taken care of.
Williams said the ordinance will not affect most people. But there are residents who need to be more cognizant of no-parking zones and parking regulations in town in order to comply with the law and be more courteous toward neighbors.
“Hopefully we can get the re-occurrences handled,” he said.
According to the ordinance, repeat offenders will receive a notice on their third parking ticket that their car has been booted, with an explanation of how to get the boot removed. The ordinance also specifies that any person who attempts to move their vehicle with the boot in place will be guilty of intentional damage to property, a Class 2 misdemeanor that is punishable by 30 days in jail, a $500 fine, or both.
The ordinance also addresses parking boots in leased parking areas, stating that leased parking will be monitored by the month for rentals. Drivers who fail to pay their monthly rental fees within five days of the rental agreement expiration will receive a notice giving them an additional five days to pay. If the agreement is not renewed in that time period, police will place a parking boot on the vehicle.
Drivers who receive a boot on the vehicle will be required to pay all of their parking ticket and related fees, plus an additional $25 to remove the boot. The drivers will be required to produce the receipt for their payments to the Lead Police Department before an officer will remove the boot.
In non-rental agreement areas, the ordinance specifies that drivers need to make arrangements to have the parking boot removed within 24 hours of its installation. If the matter is not taken care of within 24 hours, the vehicle will be impounded, and the vehicle owner will be required to pay all parking tickets and related fees before the car is released from impound.
Lead City Commissioners unanimously approved the ordinance during their meeting on Monday, May 1.
