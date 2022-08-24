By Wendy Pitlick
Black Hills Pioneer
LEAD — Leaders in Lead’s historic preservation want to bring neighbors together to learn about the history of their neighborhoods, work to improve their part of town, and get to know each other.
Sherri Meidinger, chairman of Lead Historic Preservation said the committee wants to start facilitating and sponsoring Lead Neighborhood Block Groups, a movement that will bring people who live in Lead’s various ethnic neighborhoods together for monthly meetings of fellowship, history and community projects. Meidinger said she got the idea from Deadwood Historic Preservation Director Kevin Kuchenbecker, who facilitates several similar groups.
“We’re hoping to have it centered around the various ethnic neighborhoods,” she said. “I like the ideas I’ve heard about in other neighborhood block groups. They get together and do improvement projects like build a bench, plant trees, repair somebody’s fence, or possibly do lights for the holiday season.”
Meidinger said she has recently used social media to reach out to various neighbors, to gauge interest in such a project. She hopes to start facilitating the meetings right away. Lead Historic Preservation even has some funds that could be used for special neighborhood projects. Additionally, she said with a recent influx of people who have come into Lead there may be new residents interested in learning the history of their area and meeting their neighbors.
“I know from talking with a couple of people who spearhead their neighborhood groups that they do special lights, they build memorial benches, they plant trees and things like that,” she said. “There can be some money. We don’t want it to be cost prohibitive for anybody.”
However, Meidinger said the Neighborhood Block Groups will not be a neighborhood watch group, or an avenue for residents to complain about their neighbors.
“We don’t want it to focus on the negative,” she said. “We want to really emphasize the positive of bring people together to meet each other, share recipes, share ideas, and share where they’re from.”
The formation of the neighborhood groups, Meidinger said, could also be a great way to lead into Lead Historic Preservation’s Big Cultural Day, a community event that will showcase music, art, recipes and activities of the various ethnic groups that made Lead such a cosmopolitan city when the Homestake gold mine operated. Meidinger said the historic preservation committee is working with the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce, the Homestake Opera House, and other local groups to organize the event that is planned for next Memorial Day weekend.
For more information about setting up or joining Neighborhood Block Groups, contact Meidinger at sherrimeidinger@gmail.com, or call (307) 259-4484.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.