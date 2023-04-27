Historic Homestake Opera House employees Cassie Sams, Thomas Golden, and Christine Allen join Lawrence County Planning Director Amber Vogt, who is a citizen of Lead, in brainstorming ideas for the city. Pioneer photo by Wendy Pitlick
LEAD — Citizens and interested stakeholders gathered Tuesday to brainstorm ways to make Lead an even better place at the comprehensive plan community input meeting.
The meeting was one of many steps toward building a comprehensive plan that will guide city decisions and development over the next 10 years. The first of two community input meetings saw a packed classroom of interested and engaged residents who shared their many ideas about how to improve Lead for living, recreation, transportation, working, operating a business and visiting. During the meeting, residents explored ways to make small and inexpensive improvements, such as changing the green Lead sign that is located on the wall across the street from city hall, to scheduling multiple cleanup days around town, and painting more effective crosswalks around town. They also discussed big changes, such as building a new parking garage, establishing tax incentives for exterior improvements, supporting local capital campaigns such as that for the Homestake Opera House and the Black Hills Mining Museum, and continuing to improve Lead’s parks.
Kailey Snyder, of Black Hills Council of Local Governments, which the city has contracted with to facilitate the comprehensive plan process, said the last time the city wrote a plan like this was in 2004. Community input is vital for an effective plan, she said, since a comprehensive plan includes information about the population and demographics, transportation, parks and open space, housing, utilities and services, urban design, community facilities, economic development, environment and natural resources, and historical and cultural resources.
The process to create the new plan that is expected to carry Lead into the future began in 2022, Snyder said. Since then, Lead’s Comprehensive Plan committee has created a project website and collected background and demographic information about the city from census data and other sources. Phase two of the process is collecting community input, and that includes a survey that anyone who lives, works or visits Lead is invited to complete before May 31. So far, Snyder said they have collected about 210 surveys. Paper copies of the survey are available at the Lead Library or at city hall, and can be turned in at city hall. Respondents can also find the survey online at www.PlanLeadSD.com/survey. Snyder said the committee hopes to have results from the survey available by June or July, and they will be posted to the website.
Following the community input phase, Snyder said the committee wouild dive deeper into census data and community input in order to profile the community and create a vision and goals for the community. It’s at this point when Snyder said the community will be asked to come together once again to discuss goals that are in line with the committee’s findings about demographics and other information about Lead.
Overall, Snyder said the Lead Comprehensive Plan committee hopes to have a draft plan completed for review by spring 2024, with finalizations in summer 2024.
Information that the committee has gathered so far is helping define key aspects of the Lead community right now. As of 2021, the city has a population of 2,989, which is down from 3,124 in 2010. The median age is about 53 years old, compared to the statewide median age of about 38. The largest segment of the population are adults who are between 18-64, at 81.2 percent, while the smallest population segment is children who are under 5 years old. Adults who are 65 years or older comprise about 28.9 percent of the population, and kids who are 18 years or under make up 18.8 percent of the citizens in the city.
The median household income in Lead of $43,125 is comparable to nearby communities with similar demographics and population, but is well below the Lawrence County median income of $56,166, and the statewide median of $63,920. About 13.6 percent of Lead’s population lives below the poverty level, and that compares to 21 percent in Hot Springs, 15.8 percent in Deadwood, 13.2 percent in all of Lawrence County, and 11.2 percent in South Dakota.
As far as industry goes and the percentage of Lead’s population that works here, Snyder said 38.2 percent of Lead’s total workforce are in the arts, entertainment, or hospitality industry. The second largest workforce industry is retail trade, with 14.2 percent. Census data shows that only about 3.3 percent of Lead’s total workers are involved with agriculture, forestry, hunting or mining.
However, when discussing Lead’s gross regional product (GRP), which is a monetary measure of the market value of goods and services produced in an area, Snyder said economic modeling software tells a very different story. Mining still comes out ahead with 52 percent of Lead’s gross regional product, while professional, scientific or technical services is a distant second place with 11.8 percent of Lead’s GRP. Hospitality services such as restaurants and hotels comprise the third largest GRP in Lead, with 7.6 percent.
Housing in Lead is a hot topic for those who discuss the city’s future, and Snyder said census data shows Lead’s median rental rates are at about $773. That compares to Deadwood rental rates of $625, Lawrence County rates of $837, and South Dakota’s overall rates of $809. The median housing values are comparable to the state, with Lead values at $157,800. That compares to Deadwood’s $168,000 values, Lawrence County median values of $237,200, and statewide median housing values of $187,800.
According to a 2021 housing study, Snyder said 63 percent of Lead’s residences are owner occupied. That’s just slightly less than the 2010 housing study, when owners occupied 68 percent of Lead houses.
The next Comprehensive Plan Community Input meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center. Input from the community meetings as will be shared on the comprehensive plan website at www.PlanLeadSD.com/survey
