LEAD — Citizens and interested stakeholders gathered Tuesday to brainstorm ways to make Lead an even better place at the comprehensive plan community input meeting.

The meeting was one of many steps toward building a comprehensive plan that will guide city decisions and development over the next 10 years. The first of two community input meetings saw a packed classroom of interested and engaged residents who shared their many ideas about how to improve Lead for living, recreation, transportation, working, operating a business and visiting. During the meeting, residents explored ways to make small and inexpensive improvements, such as changing the green Lead sign that is located on the wall across the street from city hall, to scheduling multiple cleanup days around town, and painting more effective crosswalks around town. They also discussed big changes, such as building a new parking garage, establishing tax incentives for exterior improvements, supporting local capital campaigns such as that for the Homestake Opera House and the Black Hills Mining Museum, and continuing to improve Lead’s parks.

