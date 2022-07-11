LEAD — From one end of town to the other, Saturday’s Sanford Lab Neutrino Day, a free science festival, afforded those frequenting Lead an opportunity to be dazzled by science, seemingly around every corner. From the Handley Center, teeming with science experiments and other hands-on education, to Science Steve and friends up at the Sanford Lab Education and Outreach Center, kids of all ages could immerse themselves in science with activities that ran the gamut.
