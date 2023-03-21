LEAD — The city of Lead has a rich history as a cosmopolitan metropolis, and the Lead Historic Preservation Commission wants to make sure to tell as many stories of the past as possible.
Sherri Meidinger, chairman of the Lead Historic Preservation Commission, gave an update about the body’s activities to promote and preserve history in Lead. Recently, she said the commission presented Nathan and Amber Diers, of 11 Second St., with its latest Historic Home Award plaque, for restoration work they have done on their home. Built in 1920, the bungalow-style house was recognized for its contributions to Lead’s historical landscape. Criteria for the award, Meidinger said, includes an exterior that is in very good shape, and is reminiscent of the various architectural styles built between 1875 and 1942, within Lead’s historic district.
According to research by Terry Smith, a member of the Historic Preservation Commission, Edward M. Gregory originally built the home at 11 Second St. in 1920, for his wife, Jennie. The couple had fallen in love in their native England, and eventually reunited in the U.S. They came to Lead so Edward could work at the Homestake Mine as a mill man. While in Lead, the couple was heavily involved with the local Methodist Church, for which Edward served as the minister for a time. They were also associated with the Masons and Eastern Star. In 1918, an article in the Lead Daily Call mentions a blast accident at the 800-foot level, from which Edward suffered back injuries. In 1939, another Lead Daily Call article mentioned that Edward had been suffering from serious illness, and was confined to the Second Street house, under the care of a nurse. Due to Edwards’ declining health, the couple eventually moved from Lead to make a home in Kenosha, Wis.
Meidinger said the Diers’ efforts to maintain and restore their home helps preserve those stories in town.
“We know that owning an older home takes a lot of work and research to keep them true to their time,” Meidinger said.
She explained that the awards started in 2020, as a way to show appreciation to owners for restoring Lead’s historical homes. The program was started when the Cotton House sold in 2018 for $30,000, with the funds to be used for historic preservation purposes in Lead. The commission awards three homeowners a year with a bronze plaque, at a cost of about $1,000.
The Diers’, who said they purchased their home in 2001, said they have been working to restore it back to its original state ever since. They have invested in several infrastructure upgrades, as well as have uncovered original flooring and walls. Currently, Amber said they are working to restore all of the old woodwork inside the house.
“We were very surprised and grateful to receive this recognition,” Diers said. “It is important to take pride in ownership in your home.”
Other houses that received the Historic Home Award Plaques included a Queen Anne-style home at 109 Paul St., which was built in 1900 and is referred to as the Stewart House, and another that is a Tudor-style house at 116 Paul St., which was built in 1936 and is referred to as the Kappa House.
In addition to recognizing homeowners for their efforts to preserve Lead’s historical structures, the Historic Preservation Commission has also been busy planning a Hidden Treasure Heritage Festival. Planned for Memorial Day weekend, the event will include a weekend of highlighting Lead’s history through art, architecture, cultural cuisine from the Flavor of Lead cookbook, film, and more. The event will be made possible with a $2,000 grant from the S.D. State Historical Society, and is a collaboration with the Homestake Opera House, the Lead-Deadwood Arts Center, Lead-Deadwood Economic Development, and the Hearst Library. That Place in Lead eatery and the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center will also help with the event.
Meidinger explained that the event will kick off from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, May 26 at That Place in Lead, when a variety of musicians gather to perform “A Miners Trail Songbook,” that will be a collection of songs that were typical of mining camps, and especially in Lead. So far, Meidinger said the commission has recruited four musicians to play, but they are still enthusiastically accepting any other performers who want to dive into Lead’s musical history.
Then, on Saturday, May 27 Meidinger said the Heritage and Family History event at the Hearst Library will have families diving even further into Lead’s history. Participants can choose from three different tours that span at least 60 of Lead’s residential and commercial buildings. During the tours, guides will tell the stories of the historical structures and their colorful occupants.
On the evening of May 27, festival goers are encouraged to gather at the Homestake Opera House to sample a variety of ethnic foods from six of Lead’s different cultures. Afterward, audiences will enjoy silent film presentations that highlight stars who lived in or grew up in Lead.
Throughout the weekend, Meidinger said there will be several businesses and other venues displaying historical artwork all over town. In honor of Memorial Day, participants will also be encouraged to take self-guided tours of South and West Lead cemeteries.
