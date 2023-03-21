LEAD — The city of Lead has a rich history as a cosmopolitan metropolis, and the Lead Historic Preservation Commission wants to make sure to tell as many stories of the past as possible.

Sherri Meidinger, chairman of the Lead Historic Preservation Commission, gave an update about the body’s activities to promote and preserve history in Lead. Recently, she said the commission presented Nathan and Amber Diers, of 11 Second St., with its latest Historic Home Award plaque, for restoration work they have done on their home. Built in 1920, the bungalow-style house was recognized for its contributions to Lead’s historical landscape. Criteria for the award, Meidinger said, includes an exterior that is in very good shape, and is reminiscent of the various architectural styles built between 1875 and 1942, within Lead’s historic district.

