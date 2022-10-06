bhp
LEAD — A city planner will help municipal officials prioritize major projects so they are in accordance with the long range vision of what Lead will be, Mayor Ron Everett said Monday.

Recently the Lead City Commission authorized the new city planner position, and began advertising for the job this week. Everett said the city planner would be intimately involved with the Lead Comprehensive Plan, Planning and Zoning regulations, and other regular operations of the city, in order to provide direction and guidance for prioritizing projects. One example, Everett said, would be ensuring that the street maintenance and construction plans in the city are in line with other infrastructure projects.

