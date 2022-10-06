LEAD — A city planner will help municipal officials prioritize major projects so they are in accordance with the long range vision of what Lead will be, Mayor Ron Everett said Monday.
Recently the Lead City Commission authorized the new city planner position, and began advertising for the job this week. Everett said the city planner would be intimately involved with the Lead Comprehensive Plan, Planning and Zoning regulations, and other regular operations of the city, in order to provide direction and guidance for prioritizing projects. One example, Everett said, would be ensuring that the street maintenance and construction plans in the city are in line with other infrastructure projects.
“The city planner traditionally is somebody who understand the short and long term plans and goals of the city,” Everett said. “It’s somebody who really understand the long range details of what needs to happen with the city. They would be getting direction from the commission, from John (Wainman), and they would take input from the street crew guys and water guys. So, they would understand what we’re doing currently and feed that information back to John and the commission to say here’s what that plan really should be.
“It’s just wise to have someone looking out for the long range plan, rather than just the day to day and short term,” he said.
In many ways, Lead City Administrator John Wainman said his job and that of Building Inspector Dennis Schumacher would overlap with the city planner position. That’s by design, he said, to ensure there is always continuity in city projects and operation.
“This is to create more than one person with some of the same responsibilities, to ensure succession and no loss of services in case of absence,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.