Lead hires new police chief

LEAD — Community policing and increased public awareness about what the Lead Police Department is doing are two of Robert Williams’ main goals as the new chief of police.
On Monday the Lead City Commission officially hired Williams in the new role that was left vacant when former police chief John Wainman was named as the new city administrator. Williams’ appointment was effective immediately, with a transition period that will be completed on June 22.
“I’ve been around here for quite awhile,” Williams said. “I look forward to serving the community. I’ve been serving as a police officer for quite awhile. Now, in my role as chief (I will) implement more community-oriented policing — showing our face at more events and being more involved. I’m going to let the public know a lot more of what we do.”
Originally from Sundance, Wyo., Williams got his start in law enforcement in 2002 as a corrections officer for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Then, in 2005, Wainman hired him as a patrolman in Lead. He worked in Lead for about three years before he went back to the sheriff’s office as a deputy. Then, from 2011 to 2016, he made a huge move when he went to work in Florida. But he couldn’t leave the Black Hills for long, and he returned to serve in Belle Fourche for eight months. In January 2017, Wainman hired him as a Lead officer again, and he’s been here ever since.
In the spirit of doing more community policing, Williams said one of his goals is to establish a police fund that can be used to help residents who aren’t able to make key safety repairs at their homes.
“Say we respond to a call to somebody who just can’t afford to rebuild their steps,” he said. “If you go to an elderly person’s home, or somebody who is injured, and they have some dilapidated stairs, I want to (use this fund) to help rebuild the stairs. That’s one of my short-term goals to get started, but I want it to be a long term thing so we can help people who don’t have the money, time or ability to help rebuild their stairs or fence or something.”
Williams also hopes to get more officers out where the public can see them, focusing more on building relationships. “I want to get our face out there a little bit more, helping the community,” he said.
One way he hopes to do that is by hiring another officer, which will increase police presence and decrease response times to incidents. Sometimes, he said the city of Lead relies on Deadwood or the sheriff’s office for backup, which increases response times. Having a second officer on duty will allow the Lead Police Department to serve the people more effectively.
“For instance, if we’re out here (alone) and we’re on a DUI arrest and a domestic happens, we can’t leave that DUI to go tend to that domestic,” he said. “It leaves somebody being assaulted for a period of time until either Deadwood officers or a sheriff’s deputy can back us up. It’s just not something that should be occurring. Nothing to this point has happened that has really made this a necessity; it’s just we need to do prevention now before it does happen.”
Community policing and Preventative measures seem to be Williams’ specialty in law enforcement, as he prioritizes safety and compassion for citizens. One example of this is in the winter, when Williams applies for a state speed and seatbelt grant. That allows officers to patrol the roads during their downtime, while on-duty officers respond to calls. The program has been very effective in controlling speed and traffic compliance in town.
“We’re not out there to write a bunch of speed citations,” he said. “The main focus is as you’re coming into the city of Lead, just to try and get you stopped, make you aware of what your speed is, and make sure you’re wearing your seatbelt. So, in the winter that’s what I focus on. It’s coming in on my off time and running a little bit of highway safety.”
That same speed and seatbelt grant has also helped purchase several speed signs, with one placed near Lead-Deadwood High School, one by Jacobs Welding, one on Main Street, and one near the Rod & Gun Club. This year, he hopes to get one more to place on the opposite side of the park, so motorists coming from downtown businesses are aware of the speed limit before reaching the park area.
Overall, Williams said he looks forward to working more with the people of Lead in his capacity as chief, just as he did as an officer.
“I’ve always gotten along with the community around here,” he said. “My role now isn’t going to change a whole lot from what Wainman did. Wainman did a great job for the last 20 years. John has been a good friend of mine since I was here, and he has kind of mentored me through my law enforcement career.”
