LEAD — Youth Services Librarian Micole Davis credits her most recent award to the community of Lead.
Davis, who has worked with the Phoebe Apperson Hearst Library for more than a year, recently accepted the S.D. Library Association’s New Librarian of the Year award. She is the first Lead librarian to receive the award, since it was created in 1983. The award recognizes new librarians who made a significant impact on the quality and role of library service.
“This is huge,” Davis said. “To be recognized as New Librarian of the Year in the entire state of South Dakota, that’s pretty significant. Just the fact that out of all the new librarians in the state, they thought what I was doing was that significant, it means a lot because I put a lot of heart and soul into what I do here.”
Hearst Library Director Sarah Shoop said she nominated Davis for the award because of her work with expanding the summer reading program. Last summer, Davis made major changes to the program that involved expanding the timeframe from just one month to three months, a change that allowed more people time to participate. The expansion increased participation by 90%.
But Davis, who has worked hard to get people involved with children’s programming, said the award is really a testament to how much the community supports the library.
“This shows how our community values and responds to the library,” she said. “I couldn’t do what I do as a librarian without the community’s support and participation. When I ask a business for a donation, I don’t get turned down. I get donations for the projects for the kids programming. Then, when I hold those programs, families show up. Kids show up and they tell their friends. My name may be on that plaque, but it’s a plaque for the community.”
Some examples of community support, Davis said, include a recent $1,000 donation from the Coeur-Wharf Sustainable Prosperity Fund; a $500 donation from the local Kiwanis Club; coffee gift cards from Lotus Up and Java Joint, and more.
“Even if places aren’t able to give us product or gift cards, like the Greenfield Pub last year for our summer reading program they cut short their business hours and did a whole bunch of legal things to the place to allow us to have our teen party there and play darts and have karaoke,” she said. “It’s a community effort. It’s not just me.”
While Davis has only been an employee for a short time, she is no stranger to the Lead library. Davis worked tirelessly as a volunteer for about 10 years before she was named to the Hearst Library Board, where she served for several years before accepting the position as Youth Services Librarian in 2021. She credits the library for supporting her family with fun activities and services, and as the place where she has met some of her best friends.
“For our town, our library is the community hub,” she said. “It really represents the heart of Lead, even the Lead-Deadwood area. I think it’s vital to the community to know there is a place where they can walk in the door and they are welcome, regardless of their socioeconomic status, their gender, or their religious affiliation. They walk in that door and this is a place for them. There is something here for everyone.”
