Lead has state’s ‘New Librarian of the Year’.jpg
Click to purchase this photo

LEAD — Youth Services Librarian Micole Davis credits her most recent award to the community of Lead.

Davis, who has worked with the Phoebe Apperson Hearst Library for more than a year, recently accepted the S.D. Library Association’s New Librarian of the Year award. She is the first Lead librarian to receive the award, since it was created in 1983. The award recognizes new librarians who made a significant impact on the quality and role of library service.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.