Lead grocery store’s ‘adult lunchable’ goes viral

LEAD — “Adult lunchables” have come to a grocery store near you!
Clark Bunce, meat department manager at Lynn’s Dakotamart in Lead, said one of his employees came up with the idea a few weeks ago. The “lunchable” includes a one-pound ribeye steak, with two beers and a baked potato. The concept, Bunce said, has gone viral after a customer found it in the store and posted a picture on social media. The social media picture has now been shared more than 600 times.
“Since the Facebook and stuff it has gotten really popular,” Bunce said, adding that the only Lynn’s Dakotamart branch that carries the item is in Lead. “I am the guinea pig store. The customers think it’s a great idea. It’s awesome and they love it. A few people said ‘if my husband was here he’d be buying them right now.’”
Bunce said he is working on putting a bit more variety into the lunchable packaging, including hard selzer and various brands of beer, as well as putting corn in with the steaks during the summer time. He wants to stick with beef though, and said he may start putting different cuts of meat into the packages as well.
At a price of $19.99, Bunce said the “adult lunchables” have become a hot seller in the store.
