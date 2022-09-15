Lead gives $18K more to area nonprofits

LEAD — Most non-profit organizations in Lead will receive funding equal to, or above amounts in the 2022 budget, according to the proposed budget for 2023.
City commissioners are expected to finalize their 2023 budget at the next meeting. Sept. 19. The budget includes $256,750 in funding for 17 different non-profit and city supported organizations, an increase of $28,500 from 2022 funding levels. Some notable increases include $105,000 to the Handley Recreation Center, which is $10,000 more than the city has given in recent years. Additionally, the city will give $60,000 to the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce and $7,000 for the annual Fourth of July fireworks display, a total increase of $10,000 and $1,000 respectively. The city will also give $8,750 more to the Black Hills Council of Local Governments, an organization that helps with city planning.
Most area nonprofits were funded at the same levels as last year, with $500 more going to both the Lord’s Cupboard and the Twin City Clothing Center, for a total of $3,000 each. The Northern Hills Alliance for Children will receive $5,000 more than last year, for a total of $15,000. The Good Shepherd Clinic in Spearfish will also receive $1,000 more than last year, with $2,000 planned for 2023.
Prairie Hills Transit was the only organization that received less funding this year, as the city will give $2,500, which is $1,000 than last year’s budget.
Other nonprofits that will receive funding from the city this year include Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), $1,500; Homestake Opera House, $25,000; Northern Hills Recreation Association, $10,000; Lawrence County Teen Court, $2,750; Lead-Deadwood Arts Council, $5,000; and the Black Hills Mining Museum, $5,000.
