Lead gives $18K more to area nonprofits
LEAD — Most non-profit organizations in Lead will receive funding equal to, or above amounts in the 2022 budget, according to the proposed budget for 2023.

City commissioners are expected to finalize their 2023 budget at the next meeting. Sept. 19. The budget includes $256,750 in funding for 17 different non-profit and city supported organizations, an increase of $28,500 from 2022 funding levels. Some notable increases include $105,000 to the Handley Recreation Center, which is $10,000 more than the city has given in recent years. Additionally, the city will give $60,000 to the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce and $7,000 for the annual Fourth of July fireworks display, a total increase of $10,000 and $1,000 respectively. The city will also give $8,750 more to the Black Hills Council of Local Governments, an organization that helps with city planning.

