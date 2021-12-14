Lead gets first medical cannabis application

LEAD — The city of Lead has had its first cannabis dispensary application.
Similar to its process for malt beverage or liquor licenses, the city has scheduled a public hearing for the application to be discussed at their next meeting, Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. From the Hills is the name of the company that submitted the application, with plans to do business at 95 E. Main St., where the Lotus Up Espresso building is located.
In October, the city of Lead finalized its ordinances that will govern license distribution for cultivation, testing and sale of medical cannabis within the city. The city agreed to offer unlimited licenses for businesses, at a cost of $5,000 each. The businesses are required to operate only within the city’s commercial and industrial zone.
