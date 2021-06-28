Lead gearing up for Gold Camp Jubilee Days, July 1-4

LEAD — For more than a century Lead has thrown a huge party for the Fourth of July, and this year’s Gold Camp Jubilee celebration will have three days of entertainment for everyone, said Sierra Ward, executive director of the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce.
The weekend activities will kick off on Thursday with the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce Pie Social, which will be hosted by the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church and Lead’s MOPS group, at the Davis Ring at the visitor’s center.
Then on Friday the Handley Recreation Center will set up its beer garden fundraiser, with music by Tie Dye Volcano starting from 6-8 p.m., and a poker tournament to be held as a fundraiser for next year’s fireworks. Registration for the poker tournament will be at 5 p.m., and it will be held at the Early Bird Café.
Residents who have a favorite pasty recipe should enter it into the pasty tasting contest, which will start at 6 p.m. Friday at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center. The event is also a fundraiser for next year’s fireworks fund.
Ward said the chamber tries to raise as much money as possible, to make Lead’s fireworks show the best in the Hills.
“We’ve been trying to increase the amount we have for fireworks,” she said. “We get a little from the city, and this last year we didn’t get any money from Deadwood.”
On Saturday, events will kick off with tours at the Black Hills Mining Museum from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Events in the park will begin at 10 a.m. with music, vendors, food, and games, including inflatable games for the kids. From 1-3 p.m. Miles Music will play near the Handley Recreation Center beer garden, and from 4-6 p.m. Chris Husengia will perform. Kathryn and Chuck Farruggia will give an encore performance of their original play, “Home Sweet Home,” which is based on actual soldiers’ letters during the war performed to a piano score that is based on popular music of the time. That play will be held at the Historic Homestake Opera House, and will start at 2 p.m.
At 6 p.m., the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the tradition of a street dance with a live DJ playing crowd favorites, to be held at Manuel Brothers Park until 8 p.m. Then, from 8-10 p.m. the Chamber is advertising a teen dance in the same location.
On Sunday, the fun will ramp up in the park and throughout town, starting with the annual pancake breakfast held at the Rod & Gun Club at 7 a.m. Then, at 9 a.m. the Northern Hills Recreation Center will host its annual horseshoe tournament. Additionally, at 9 a.m. runners will take off from their starting lines at Explore Fitness & Adventure for the Firecracker 5K event that will run down the Homestake Trail from Deadwood to Lead. Registration for the run is $25, with a portion of the proceeds donated to the Northern Hills Recreation Association.
At 10 a.m., the Lead-Deadwood Ministerial Association will host a non-denominational church service in Manuel Brothers Park, and participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and stay for lunch, as the park will open with games, vendors, and activities immediately afterward at 11 a.m. Then, at 11:30 a.m. sharp, residents and visitors should focus their attention on the skies, for the Ellsworth Air Force Base B-1 flyover above Lead’s Main Street. At 1 p.m. there will be live music by Sad & Lonesome Boys at the park, and the Yahtzee Run will be held throughout town at participating businesses, from 12-7 p.m. Ward said the Yahtzee Run is a more family friendly rendition of the classic poker run.
“A poker run doesn’t really scream kids,” she said. “This is family friendly. It’s the same idea, where you go from place to place, and you take a turn at each place of business. It’s something fun to do during the afternoon before the parade starts.”
New this year will be a change in the Fourth of July Parade times. Ward said in an effort to keep the parade moving on time, and during a much cooler time of day, the Chamber opted to move the parade to a later time. This year’s lineup will be held at 3 p.m. at the Days of ‘76 Rodeo Grounds in Deadwood, where anyone who wants to participate can sign up. The parade will leave from the parking lot in Deadwood at 4:15 p.m., travel up Deadwood’s Main Street, to Central City, and up to the Lead High School parking lot for a second staging and lineup, before descending Lead’s Main Street at approximately 5:30 p.m. While patrons are waiting for the parade to start, the Homestake Opera House invites them to their courtyard for a parade watching party with free root beer floats.
Right after the parade, residents and visitors alike are invited back to the park at 6 p.m., where the first 500 people can enjoy a free dinner from Kiewit Alberici Joint Venture and Thyssen Mining Company. Chris Huisenga will provide live dinner music from 6-8 p.m.
“They want to engage the community and thank the community for the support they have received in Lead,” Ward said of the dinner provided by Thyssen and KAJV.
Toward the end of the evening, the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce plans to cap off the weekend festivities with a VIP fireworks viewing party, which is a ticketed fundraiser for the 2022 fireworks. The party will be held on the patio at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center, and will feature musical entertainment, heavy appetizers, and free drinks.
The public will also be equally entertained while the Northern Hills Community Band plays at the Ray Davis Ring before the famed fireworks start at dusk. Ward said with at least $20,000 going into the display, this year’s fireworks are expected to be some of the best.
“They were cancelled last year, so that means we were able to push that supply into this year,” Ward said. “We put more money into the Fourth of July show.”
For a complete schedule of Gold Camp Jubilee events visit https://www.leadmethere.org/goldcampjubilee/.
