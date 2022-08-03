Lead garbage rates increase

LEAD — Higher fuel prices mean increased garbage collection rates in the city of Lead.
On Monday, city commissioners approved a request from Sander Sanitation Service to increase garbage collection rates to $1.87 per home, “to reflect the substantial and continuous increase in operating costs.”
According to the city’s contract with Sander, if fuel prices increase or decrease by 50 cents per gallon over a period of 60 continuous days, both entities can request an adjustment to the collection rate. A letter that Sander Sanitation sent to the city to request the fee increase states that when the city approved its garbage collection with Sander in January of 2020, diesel fuel prices were at $2.945. Now fuel costs are at about $5.662.
Sander’s letter reminds the city that if fuel prices decrease for a period of 60 days, city commissioners can ask the company to adjust the rate accordingly.
The city is scheduled to review its garbage collection contract with Sander Sanitation Services at the end of the year.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.