Lead firefighters save apartment in Monday night fire

LEAD — Quick reporting and fast response times helped firefighters save an apartment building on Gwinn Avenue in Lead late Monday night.
At approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday firefighters were called to 318 Gwinn Ave., to a report of smoke coming from the floor of the kitchen in the third floor apartment. Lead police were able to evacuate the apartment building before the fire department arrived on scene.
Firefighters worked through frigid, below zero temperatures to extinguish the fire by midnight, and by 1:30 a.m. all units had cleared the scene. Lead Volunteer Fire Department Public Relations Officer Capt. Rob Carr said there was minimal structural damage to one bedroom on the second floor of the apartment building. There were no injuries reported. Carr said residents of the apartment building are currently staying in a local hotel while gas and electrical services are being restored to the building.
“We were able to make a good save due to a prompt reporting by the people living in the upstairs, a good plan and decisive action of the responders,” Carr said. “It is nice to get a save this time of the year.”
The Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department, Lead Police Department, and Monument Health Ambulance Service assisted at the scene of the fire.
