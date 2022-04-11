LEAD — It was a night of mixed emotions as the Lead Volunteer Fire Department celebrated the election of its new chief, Nathan Allen, while bidding a fond farewell to former chief Tim Eggers.
The evening started, as it traditionally does, with the firefighter’s prayer, this year however, it was followed by a moment of silence, to honor the bravery of the first responders doing their jobs in Ukraine.
“They’re kinda caught in the middle. They don’t really take sides, and I just can’t imagine what they’re going through,” said Capt. Rob Carr prior to the recitation of the prayer.
Carr gave a brief overview of the work done by the Lead Fire Department in 2021, citing 105 service calls consisting of structure fires, vehicle accidents, wildland fire responses, and hazmat emergencies such as broken gas lines, and electrical wires.
“We don’t work alone, ever,” he said. “Just about every call we go on, unless it’s a medical call, we work with other people.”
Carr noted Spearfish Fire Chief Travis Ladson, Deadwood Fire Chief Jason Rakow, and Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey, all of whom were in attendance, as three examples of the partnerships the department depends on.
Carr also noted that the department as a whole logged 632 manhours of service, 454 hours in training, and 469 hours in meetings, as well as 250 hours participating in community functions.
Oz Enderby, president of the Lead Fire Protection District Tax Board, presented a plaque honoring outgoing board member Sierra Ward for her dedication to serving the Lead Fire District. He also welcomed incoming board member Eggers.
“He’s moving from one side of the table to the other side of the table,” Enderby said.
“It’s been awesome to me to be a small part of the fire department and all that you guys do,” Ward said as she accepted her accolades. “As some of you know I have an adorable little 2-and-a-half-year-old, … and he is obsessed with the fire department so I hope that someday he will be part of the team.”
As the newly elected fire chief, Allen welcomed incoming elected officers for the Lead Volunteer Firefighter Associations Seth Stewart, president; Alan Williams; vice president; Taylor Ballert, secretary; Amelia Stewart; treasurer.
Also, as the new fire chief, Allen appointed Alan Williams as safety officer for the department, and Seth Stewart and Joe Purdue as captains of the department.
“We have trucks, we have hoses, we have equipment, but without people who can run it, it’s useless,” Allen said.
Each year, all the members of the fire department vote on who should be chosen as the Firefighter of the Year.
“(It’s an award based strictly on the opinion of your peers, which is pretty cool,” Allen said as he announced Williams, this year’s recipient.
“I tell the guys all the time when I’m training, ‘I love this job,’ this is why – being here with you guys,” Williams said as he accepted the award. “Appreciate it, thanks for the respect, you guys, and the props.”
“I’m bragging now. When I got this three years ago … I could not put that around my belly,” Williams added as he strapped on the award, which comes in the form of a WWE championship-style, gold-laden belt. “This is how we roll up in the city of gold, I just want you guys to know,” he said, addressing the other fire chiefs in the room.
Taylor Ballert, who was absent due to a family emergency, was scheduled to receive his black helmet, signaling his entry as a fully certified firefighter with the department.
“In the Lead Fire Department, when you become a certified firefighter, you go from wearing a yellow helmet to black,” Williams explained. “(It shows) who can go inside, who can do certain things, who can’t.”
Firefighters, as well as first responders from all departments, do not have the luxury of discretion when a call comes in. Inclement weather, hazardous road conditions, to say nothing of the actual event they’re responding to, all carry the potential for serious injury or even death on their part. A tradition at fire department awards ceremonies, is to pay homage to the very real, very serious danger these men and women face every day by poking fun at the minor accidents and having a laugh at the unintended foibles shared by the department throughout the year.
Seth Stewart was presented with the “Driver of the Year Award,” a plaque representing the reflective diamond plating on the back of a fire truck, which unintentionally wound up slightly off road during a call this past winter.
“Sometimes things happen,” Williams said as he presented the award to Stewart. “My man Seth was driving out to Deer Mountain, … And I don’t know, it must have been about 10 below that night, and that dirt road was nothing but ice, and they put this fancy new guard rail up.”
“And it worked,” Stewart quickly added to laughter and applause.”
As the night drew to a close, the time came to bid farewell to former chief Eggers, who imparted final wisdom to those remaining with the department.
“My career starting up here is a pivotal point in my life because I met my wife because I was up here,” Eggers said. “I started working for the ambulance, and I met her at the hospital, and the rest is history. Take the things that this job, or this career that you’re in bring to you with gratitude. There’s a lot of things that can happen to you along this road.”
Eggers proclaimed his respect and admiration for the dedication of the volunteers who sacrifice time with their family and work to answer the calls when they come in. He said that those dedicated few tend to come in waves, creating a gap at times between the older generation of firefighters and the new. At this point in his career, Eggers said, he sees the new generation incoming to be more than capable of answering those calls.
“Every one of these people are just on an up climb, the depth that’s growing in the department, I can feel comfortable walking away. That when I’m not right there to help with the job, it’s gonna get done in a professional manor, and I appreciate all of you.”
Eggers was presented with an honorary lifetime membership into the Lead Volunteer Fire Department, as well as the distinction of having the fire hall on Hearst Avenue named after him in honor of his years of service and guidance to the department.
“When we were trying to figure out how to pay tribute to that kind of legacy, that’s a hard answer,” Allen said. “The only thing that seemed appropriate, even remotely to us, … This is a plaque we had made for Tim. … If it wasn’t for this protection district that Tim had such a huge hand in, we wouldn’t have any of the things we have now, we wouldn’t be at the fire station, we wouldn’t be where we’re at. So, we just wanted to recognize that the only way we could by naming the building after the man. That’s the best we got.”
After the send-off, which included a standing ovation, Allen addressed his department as the new chief of the department.
“I joined the department in 2002, when I was 15 years old,” Allen said. “I was a teenager, and I wanted to learn how to be a fireman, and I learned a lot more about life.”
Allen said his time with the department has taught him a lot about emergency response, but also about civic duty and community involvement.
“So, with that, I look to fill Tim’s shoes, it will be a hard job, but I eagerly accept the challenge and the honor of leading the Lead Volunteer Fire Department into another year of service and am excited for what the future holds for us,” he said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.