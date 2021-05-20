Lead Fire Protection District feeling burned as state explores new options

LEAD — The Lead Fire Protection District could lose more than $20,000 a year and full-time wildland fire protection coverage for the Lead-Deadwood area if state officials opt to move operations from Lead.
Officials from the Department of Public Safety, which absorbed the State Division of Wildland Fire when Gov. Kristi Noem issued an executive order to combine the state Department of Agriculture with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, confirmed Tuesday that agency officials are exploring the possibility of moving its offices to a different location. Unconfirmed reports say that location could be Spearfish.
Lead fire officials say one of the many problems with that is when the Lead Fire Protection District built its fire hall in 2011, the State Division of Wildland Fire signed an agreement that the agency would occupy space in the building if it was built to their specifications. Because of that agreement, the Lead Fire Protection District added four extra offices to accommodate full and part-time state fire staff, as well as a large garage that houses at least four large brush trucks. The additions were specifically dedicated to the state.
In exchange for the space, the State Division of Wildland Fire agreed to a 10-year lease — the maximum allowable lease term according to state law. Under the lease the state would pay $1,800 per month, plus a portion of the utilities to the Lead Fire Protection District. The Lead Fire Protection District uses those funds to pay the loan on the fire hall building.
“That (agreement) prompted us to build a building that was several hundred thousand dollars more than it would have cost us to build a building to accommodate ourselves,” said Lead Fire Chief Tim Eggers. “We were assured they were in here for the long haul. Now, 10 years later, they won’t sign another 10-year lease.”
Eggers added that if the Lead Fire Protection District loses that revenue it will be taken out of the Lead Fire Department budget. The Lead Fire Protection District was created so that a portion of property taxes in Lead are specifically used for fire protection. Revenue from the state lease was used to help retire the 40-year debt for the building.
“The Fire District, having built the building to suit the needs of the State, has committed to paying for that enlarged building for 40 years,” Lead Fire Protection District President Oz Enderby wrote in a letter to the Department of Public Safety. “The management of S.D. Wildland Fire at the time reassured the Fire District board that the State was committed to stay in that location, barring any unforeseen lack of funding through the State.”
Eggers said losing the money could be detrimental to the Lead Fire Department.
“It would mean that we would be back where we’re not replacing equipment when stuff starts to age,” Eggers said. “We’re not working with a surplus by any means right now. Our budget would have to go down by the amount of revenue that we get from the state, because the money would not be available through the fire district unless we lease that space to somebody else. It’s very difficult to find a compatible agency to rent a public building like that.”
Additionally, according to Enderby’s letter, the district would have to lease the space to another governmental agency or a nonprofit organization in order to avoid paying property taxes.
A statement from the state Department of Public Safety explained that the initial 10-year lease ended in 2020. After that, the Division of Wildland Fire entered into a one-year lease that extended the terms through Dec. 31, 2021.
“The Department of Public Safety and the Division of Wildland Fire are currently looking at all possible site options, including the Lead Fire Hall,” the statement says. “No final selection decisions have been made. The goal is to find a location that best equips Wildland Fire to respond quickly to any wildland fire in that area.”
But Eggers said that reasoning is faulty. He explained that every medium or large community in the Black Hills has some kind of government fire protection to provide immediate, initial attack, whether that protection comes from the U.S. Forest Service, the Division of Wildland Fire, or the Bureau of Land Management. If the state moves its offices for the Division of Wildland Fire, Lead-Deadwood would be left without that government fire protection.
“We have a population here that needs to be protected,” Eggers said.
Eggers said that Spearfish, Hot Springs, Newcastle and Rapid City all have a Forest Service fire presence, while Custer has the state office at Custer State Park, and Sturgis has the Bureau of Land Management for fire suppression.
“There is good and complete coverage of the Black Hills right now with the state being in the Lead-Deadwood area to protect the populated areas,” Eggers said. “By moving the state agency into another town that already has a wildland agency, you’re kind of leaving the Lead-Deadwood area and the taxpayers up here … you’re putting a gap in there from not having a state agency or a government agency that is there to respond.”
Eggers did say the Lead-Deadwood area will continue to have volunteer fire departments. But the value of having a full-time presence at the local fire hall is imperative when time is precious as a wildfire spreads.
Enderby and Eggers said before the lease came up for renewal, the local and state entities never had any problems.
“There hadn’t been any phone calls to me saying they were dissatisfied with the lease agreement they had,” Eggers said. “In fact, the gal I talked to who runs their leases, said they don’t have any issues with the lease. So, it’s not a problem with us charging too much or not maintaining the building enough for them. Every indication was that we’re doing our side of things, but they’re just wanting to go somewhere else.”
