Lead Fire Department Chief Nathan Allen, left, and Safety Officer Alan Williams, far right, present Jerome Harvey with the plaque, designating the department’s newest training area as the Jerome F. Harvey Training Complex. Courtesy photo
LEAD — Taylor Ballert was named as the Lead Deadwood Firefighter of the Year, and the department named its new training facility after a former comrade Saturday night during the Lead Fire Department’s annual banquet.
Ballert said he felt extremely honored that the fire department membership chose him for the award.
“It’s really special because there are plenty of others who were deserving of that honor,” he said. “To be trusted by all of my fellow firemen and women is so important, especially in the fire service. I’ve lived in Lead my whole life. The city of Gold has helped me become who I am, so it’s really important that I give my everything to the town that gave me everything.”
Additionally, the department honored three members who recently completed their state certification course, with their official black helmets designating them as full-fledged firefighters.
One of the highlights of the evening was also the naming of a Lead Fire Department training facility, an area located just up the hill from the main station where volunteers learn how to perform vehicle extrications, how to extinguish a vehicle fire, and more. The Jerome Harvey Training Center is named for the man who served the Lead Fire Department from 1987 to 2005, when he retired as the city’s last remaining paid firefighter. Harvey was also named President George W. Bush’s Volunteer of the Year due to his efforts during the Grizzly Gulch Fire. Currently, Harvey serves as the Pennington County fire administrator.
During their annual report, Lead firefighters said the department purchased multiple pieces of equipment last year and stayed busy. In 2022, the department ran 284 calls for service. Of those, 137 were fire- or rescue-related, and 147 were for emergency medical services, Ballert said. That number was significantly higher than 2021, when the department reportedly responded to 105 calls for service.
New equipment added to the fire department fleet this year included a new water tender, a used ladder truck, and a Polaris rescue ATV.
As always, he said membership and participation can be a struggle. Therefore, the department’s goals for the year include enhancing its pay per call program, and finding incentives for volunteers. For more information about joining the fire department, call (605) 559-1313, or visit leadvfd.com.
