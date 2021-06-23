Lead Fire Department looking for new members

LEAD — Volunteering for the local fire department is one of the most effective ways to serve the community, and a great way to learn life skills and become part of an extended family.
That’s what Rob Carr, public relations coordinator for the Lead Fire Department said when speaking about his department’s great need for more volunteers. The Lead Fire Department roster is currently at about 20 volunteers, and in order to be fully staffed that number needs to be closer to 30. Carr said the department has a role for everyone who is 18 years and up, regardless of physical ability or limitations.
“We need help administratively,” he said. “We need help with cleanup, moving tools around, driving trucks and stuff like that. It’s not all incredibly physical. There is a role for everybody at the fire department.
“The more people we have on the roster, the easier it is to manage different things,” he continued.
Carr said the Lead Fire Department roster has been shrinking over the last few years, mostly due to members who have either moved away or who have aged out of the department. It’s a problem that is not unique to Lead, he said, as fire departments across the state have been suffering declining membership.
“People don’t think they have a lot of time to volunteer,” he said. “Lives get busy. It seems a little bit today that people are hesitant to volunteer their time on something that could be a little dangerous, but there are roles that aren’t very dangerous. The sad thing is that they still expect there to be somebody to do the job. If you join the department, it’s just about the best way to help your community. You’re helping the community and you’re helping yourselves.”
There are many perks to joining the fire department, Carr said, starting with the life skills and emergency first responder training available. From basic life saving techniques, EMT training, wildland fire and situational awareness, and others, Carr said the Lead Fire Department helps pay for it all. Additionally, the department offers regular monthly training sessions for its members.
“The fire training you receive, you get to learn how to understand the best way to fight a forest fire, and how to read smoke in a fire,” he said. “We teach a lot about situational awareness.”
Though Carr acknowledged that fighting fire can be dangerous at times, he said volunteers can choose their level of comfort for service. The department needs help with everything from providing meals to firefighters, to cleaning, or even just going on non-fire calls. The department puts its members first and they take care of each other.
“It’s a dangerous game, but it’s not that dangerous. We don’t lose that many firefighters. We put firefighters first. We don’t put people in a situation they don’t feel comfortable in or that we don’t feel comfortable with,” he said. “There is a bit of a misnomer out there that you have to look like the people from Chicago Fire and be all fit and gung-ho. Actually, 80 percent of your firefighters in the state of South Dakota aren’t that way. Most of your volunteer firefighters are your average Joes. It can be strenuous work for short amounts of time. But we’re not looking for people to go out and run marathons. The more people we have working a fire scene, the less work it is for everybody else.”
While the Lead Fire Department responds to an average of 100 to 130 calls a year, Carr said only about 15 of those are actual fires. Many calls are to accidents, or lift assists for falls. When an elderly person pushes a LifeLine of LifeAlert button, it’s usually either the ambulance service or the fire department that responds to the call.
The Lead Fire Department meets on the first and third Tuesdays of every month at 6 p.m. at the fire hall at 622 Hearst Ave. New members are asked to fill out an application for service, and there is a required background check for members due to the necessary security clearance that the department maintains for area buildings. There are no physical requirements for membership.
“It’s a great way for retired people who move to the community to try and help out, or young people who don’t really know what they want to do with their life,” he said. “The more firefighters we have on hand it helps the community in several ways, simply by knowing that you’re going to have somebody show up when a fire breaks out.”
For those who aren’t able to volunteer, Carr said there are other ways the average citizen can help the fire department in its mission. Keeping the front fire hydrant shoveled out and clearing the front steps of any debris or clutter is a huge help. “If you have a bunch of stuff piled on your stairs and we’re trying to get up the stairs to get you out, it all just slows things down,” Carr said.
Overall, Carr said there is a role for everyone on the Lead Fire Department. For more information, visit http://www.leadvfd.com or call 559-1313.
