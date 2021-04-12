LEAD — It was a big night for Joe Perdue Saturday, as he was named the Lead Volunteer Fire Department’s Firefighter of the Year on the same night he earned his black helmet.
“First Do Perdue,” earned his nickname because his comrades say when a call comes in, Perdue is always the first one to respond. In his nearly two years on the department, fire department president Nathan Allen said that Perdue is always willing to help out with anything that needs to be done.
Being a firefighter and giving back to the city of Lead is important for Perdue, who revealed that the reason he’s always the first to respond to calls is because he lives a block away from the fire station.
“There are a lot of good guys here that have been here for a long time,” he said. “I enjoy doing this and learning about it. These guys are great. One of the biggest reasons I do it is for the camaraderie. I really do enjoy living here and working here, and I enjoy helping out where I can.”
Perdue also graduated from a yellow helmet to a black helmet on Saturday. Allen explained that the different colors of helmets help firefighters know about the level of experience and training their fellow comrades have had, when they are on scene at a fire. Those who are not certified, but who may still be a trainee, wear yellow helmets. The black helmet is given to firefighters who have become certified to attack a fire from the inside.
“That signifies that Joe is interior attack ready, and we’re very grateful for his sacrifice and the time he has put in,” Allen said.
During the annual banquet, Lead Fire Chief Tim Eggers also gave a report about 2020. Last year the Lead Fire Department responded to 100 calls, which was slightly up from the previous years. Eggers did not report the number of hours though, because “I know that with all of the things going on in this department there are a lot of undocumented hours these people have been putting in,” he said.
Eggers continued, saying that 2020 was filled with challenges for the department, most of which related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had a lot of challenges this year with the COVID-19 and things that we do,” Eggers said. “We were exposed to people. Every time we go on a call we are exposed to people. We have had to mitigate those hazards and we’ve done that quite successfully. We haven’t had anybody who has been seriously ill.”
Despite the challenges, Eggers said the volunteers on the department really stepped up to the plate this year and offered more of their time. The firefighters receive a small reward stipend for calls and training that they respond to, and Allen helped Eggers distribute those rewards at the banquet. Firefighters Jeremy VanTassel, Perdue, Joanna Berg, Cathy Dolan, Seth Stewart, Alan Williams, Rob Carr, Ray Black, and Eggers were all recognized with the rewards.
“We were trying to incentivize our firefighters to show up to calls, show up to training,” Eggers said. “So we created a paper call where if somebody goes to a certain training they get a monetary dollar amount. If they show up to fires they get a pretty good chunk and if they go on a medical call it’s a different amount. All of this stuff is documented throughout the year and this is all done right here. This is the first year we are handing this out. The hope is not that the money means something, but it’s just the recognition to say ‘thanks.’ We want the people to feel welcome, that they are needed, and that they are appreciated.”
Overall, banquet emcee Williams, summed up the importance of the fire department with his closing remarks. “There is no 9-12,” Williams said. “When people call us, when they call 9-11 they are at their wits end. They don’t have anyone else. We’re it. When that tone goes off, whoever made that call needs us. That’s all that matters.”
