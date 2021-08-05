Lead Fire Department Auxiliary taking shape once again: Group looking for new members, looking at Fire Corps designation

LEAD — Standing by the Lead Fire Department to provide trained support for a variety of different needs is what the newly formed auxiliary is all about.
Amelia Stewart is working alongside Christine Allen to spearhead the effort to form a Fire Corps group that will provide its members with specialized training to help the firefighters, as well as work together to perform the multitude of tasks that support the Lead firefighters. From cooking meals and helping to clean or perform other non-operational tasks at the fire hall, to taking fire and EMT classes so they are able to effectively assist firefighters with their gear and take vitals while they are battling a blaze, the Lead Fire Department auxiliary is looking for volunteers of all skill levels and talents.
“The more serious we got about (forming the auxiliary) the more we realized there was a need,” she said. “So much needs to be done. My husband and my dad are both in the department and they run themselves ragged with the amount of things that need to be done around here. All of the volunteers have full time jobs, families and responsibilities. It’s just so much more that can be done.”
Stewart said the group is still working with the fire department to develop bylaws that will perfectly work together. They are seeking designation as a Fire Corps, which is a government organization that works to support fire personnel. The designation gives an outline of responsibilities, as well as provides opportunities for grants.
“We are going to be looking into fundraising opportunities,” she said. “We are hopefully going to be doing that on a more frequent basis, to raise money for our fire department. We also will be support personnel in the way of fire. We had our Stone Street fire, and we had some Fire Corps show up. Whitewood and Black Hawk have an organized Fire Corps already. They brought their recovery trailers. They had chairs to sit in, places to cool off, they had first aid, and that’s where we keep the food. So, when the firefighters need a break, they have somewhere to go. Eventually we are going to work up to when we can get enough of an organized auxiliary to be able to come on to the fires and be that for the firefighters.”
Other jobs for the auxiliary members include community involvement, public relations, social media, cooking food for firefighters and for special events, making blankets for fire victims, and more.
Originally, Stewart said, she and Allen discussed limiting the auxiliary to wives and family members of fire department members. But when examining all of the tasks that need to be done, they decided to open membership up to the whole community. With six official members, and an additional three waiting for approval, Stewart said the group is looking forward to even more growth as the word gets out. The auxiliary meets the first Monday of every month at 8 p.m., at the Lead Fire Hall. Meetings last about 90 minutes, and will include training, as well as business items about fundraising and other necessary organizational points.
The formation of the auxiliary is in no way intended to detract from more volunteers who want to join the fire department. Stewart explained that there is still a great need for more firefighters. But for those who simply want to support the department, the auxiliary provides that opportunity for focused support tasks. The application process for both organizations is the same.
“As far as being a support personnel, they will have separate trainings, they will have separate business meetings, they will go on all the calls,” Stewart said. “We do the behind the scenes kind of stuff.”
But, Stewart said auxiliary members who want to take more training and serve during fires would have an opportunity to do that.
“The same opportunities for training that is for firefighters will be for the auxiliary,” she said. “Support personnel can take the Firefighter 1 and 2 class. They don’t have to be a firefighter just because they have that class. That will give them an opportunity to learn about the bunker gear, so if we have a firefighter come out of the fire and need help with their bunker gear, you can jump in and help. That will help us learn about al the gear and the trucks, so that when you are on a fire you can step in and help in more roles than just sitting at the trailer, waiting for the firefighters to come to you. These trainings are completely optional, it’s just how much you want to give and how much you want to get involved. You can do the EMT class, so as an auxiliary if you are interested in being on the recovery team for a fire, you would learn basic first aid so you can take their vitals when they sit down.
“We are just hoping to build on the amount of information and training we have in this department to help bring all of us a little closer and bring a lot more to our community,” she continued.
