Lead fire call ends with no property damage

LEAD — Firefighters from the Lead Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of a possible electrical fire at 305 North St. in Lead, Monday evening. Police Chief Robert Williams reported that there were no injuries, and no property damage. He said crews are working with Black Hills Power to turn off utilities to identify the fire source.
