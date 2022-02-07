LEAD — City officials are expected to approve a skatepark proposal today, with construction tentatively slated for completion later this summer.
City crews and members of a task force that has been working to make the skatepark a reality met with representatives from Evergreen Skateparks to discuss their proposal. Based in Portland, Ore., Evergreen Skateparks specializes in designing and building skateparks around the world, including a 30,000 square foot park in Israel, and the Sterling Heights, Mich., skatepark, which won awards for the most innovative concrete project in the state.
Though Evergreen is still in the very beginning stages of designing Lead’s park, company representatives Bill and Catherine Coulon, and Richie Conklin told a room full of Lead residents that they want to work with local skaters to refine a design that they submitted for their proposal. The design includes a constant-movement concept that incorporates a mix of street and transition elements that will be suitable for all skill levels, as well as usable for bikes, roller skates, scooters, and other related uses.
“We design every project with flow at the forefront, ensuring there is always the speed and setup you need for the next element in your path,” the proposal states.
The preliminary bid for the project came in at exactly $300,000, for the design and construction for a 6,000 square foot park. However, after Thursday’s meeting Evergreen Skateparks officials were pleased to learn that Lead has a group of volunteers who are eager to help with the demolition process that will speed up the project. Conklin, the project manager, said any help the company can get with demolition, early surveys of the topography of the area, and existing equipment such as benches for seating, could mean more money that is put into building skate park features.
The current design calls for green space within the park that can be used for seating, multiple banks, quarter pipes, speed generating bumps, a “Lead Gear” and a gold pan feature that will be unique to the Lead skatepark. A quarter pipe hip in the corner will also lead to four stairs and a handrail for skating. While city officials expressed concern about the green space, arguing that they’d rather have more skating features in the park, Conklin explained that the green area makes “dead space” more aesthetically pleasing, makes the park appear to be larger, and provides a seating area for park users. However, Conklin said he expects to work with those who will use the skatepark, to design the space according to what they want.
“We’re trying to give the skatepark as big of a footprint as possible, and at the end of the day we just want to make big skateparks that work well,” he said.
“We love these parks,” said company owner Bill Coulon. “This skatepark construction hasn’t gotten old for us. We want these skatepark facilities to be very, very special. Your house is your house, and you love it. But you also love the yard around your house, too. The greenspace is a nice space to hang out and it’s part of the park.”
The new skatepark will be located where the existing tennis courts and horseshoe pits are, near the Rod & Gun Club. A current construction schedule has work starting this June, with tentative completion scheduled for mid-August of this year.
