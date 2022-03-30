Lead establishes short-term rental ordinance for housing

LEAD — Lead city commissioners approved the first reading of the city’s new short-term rental ordinance for housing March 21.
The topic has been discussed by the commission since January after several residents brought questions to the mayor and commission about health and safety, parking, and other concerns that city commissioners did not have the answers.
The new ordinance modifies the city’s ordinance of land usage by adding Chapter 156.
The ordinance defines a short-term rental as, “Any home, cabin or similar building that is rented, leased, or furnished in part or in its’ entirety to the public on a daily or weekly basis for more than fourteen days in a calendar year. This term does not include a bed and breakfast establishment as defined in SDCL 34-18-9.1”
It requires property owners to submit an application to the city and to pay a fee. That fee has not yet been established. The application, not yet available, will also have certain requirements and dictate which properties will require health inspections as part of the process.
The ordinance prohibits unattached trailers from being parked on city streets, although it does allow trailers, attached to vehicles, to temporarily be parked on streets for loading and unloading purposes.
Renters are also limited to one vehicle per licensed driver in the party up to three vehicles parked on city streets. This mirrors the ordinance for Lead property owners as well.
While no limit is in place as of yet as to how many permits for short-term rentals may be issued by the city, there may be in the future as the commission can set the limit by resolution. The fee will also be set by resolution.
Property owners violating any provision of the new ordinance are subject to a $100 fine each day the violation occurs.
While residents asked numerous, “what if” questions, city officials reminded them that the city is willing to work with property owners and cautioned that the ordinance will likely be amended during the second reading of the ordinance, expected to be held at the April 4 meeting.
It was previously thought there were between 50-60 short-term rentals in Lead. However, the state currently reports 143 vacation homes that are licensed with a Lead address. But on vacation home rental sites Airbnb.com and vrbo.com there are at least 201 available rentals with a Lead address.
Harmari STR, a Toronto-based short-term rental compliance firm the city has contacted to help navigate the matter, estimated there approximately 200 short-term rentals within the city limits.
Commissioner Kayla Klein said she is trying to clarify with the company, which of those rentals are year round or seasonal, and which are only available during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
She is also researching other companies to receive data.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.