Lead discusses new parking ordinance

LEAD — Lead police are going to start aggressively enforcing a newly amended parking ordinance that prohibits parking within 10 feet of any intersection.
The previous ordinance prohibited parking within 20 feet of an intersection, a code which Lead Police Chief John Wainman said was difficult to enforce, since it eliminated a great deal of parking in town. On Monday, Lead City Commissioners amended the code to prohibit parking within 10 feet of an intersection. Wainman said the change will make the code easier to enforce, and city officials hope aggressive enforcement will encourage people to stop parking at intersections, a practice which increases the likelihood of accidents.
Following the change, city officials discussed whether they will mark the no parking zones with yellow paint, or rely on signage to alert people to the law. Though Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl said he does not favor painting each intersection yellow, he acknowledged it as a universal no parking sign for drivers everywhere.
“I hate yellow paint on curbs,” Stahl said. “It makes us look like an industrial zone. But we have people coming in from all over the place to visit, and they do look for uniformity.”
“I think if we are going to change the distance, the easiest way to show people this is a safety zone is to paint them,” Mayor Ron Everett said, adding that Main Street currently has white parking areas designated, but he has frequently seen drivers park in non-designated areas.
“If you have a street full of cars you don’t see the lines that are there already and so people get to those intersections and they park where they shouldn’t,” Everett said.
In addition to parking, commissioners changed provisions for skateboards, roller skates, coasters and other similar devices within the same ordinance. Wainman reported that the former city code prohibited skateboards and similar devices on city property.
“But we have a skateboard park in our park, and by ordinance, nobody should be doing that,” Wainman said.
The change lifts the prohibition from operating on city property, and instead says that persons riding skateboards and similar devices should obey all the rules of the road. Additionally, it stipulates that persons riding skateboards should not wear headphones or other audio listening devices while riding.
City commissioners expect to give their final approval for the ordinance at their next meeting, July 19, and the ordinance will go into effect 20 days after it is published in the Black Hills Pioneer.
