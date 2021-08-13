Lead discusses fully funding new skate park in 2022

LEAD — City officials want to move forward with funds to build a new skate park next year.
During budget discussions on Monday, Lead City Commissioners all agreed to fund a new skate park in town, while still searching for grants to offset the cost. So far, the city has secured about $150,000 in funds toward the estimated $300,000 skate park. That includes $100,000 from the Coeur Wharf Sustainability Fund and Coeur-Wharf Resources, as well as other monetary and in-kind donations.
Mike Stahl, who has been overseeing the effort to build the skate park, said he applied for a $150,000 grant from the Game, Fish, & Parks Land and Water Conservation fund.
“I feel good about it,” Stahl said. “We requested $150,000, and he was pleased to see that we already have $150,000. So we’ll see what we get.”
But Mayor Ron Everett said he wants the city to plan to make up the difference for the cost that grant funds do not cover.
“My thought is this is our visible project for the year,” he said, adding that the city has $569,000 in sales tax receipts that have exceeded the city’s budgeted revenue amount, sitting in a Development Reserve Fund. That fund has been established for special projects and for city savings. Everett proposed that the city move the necessary funds from the Development Reserve Fund into the Parks and Recreation Fund. Then, if the city receives a grant award to offset the cost of the skate park, the city will use that money to improve other parks in town.
Regardless of funding, Stahl reported that it is too late to start designing and building a skate park this year. But obtaining the full $300,000 in funds for the park means that a community group with interests in the skate park can continue to give their input in the process, and that the park will be built for optimal use next year. “It will make it easier in the winter to get a design and finalized,” Stahl said. “We have a community group that wants to be involved in this. If we try to get it done this year, we’re rushing it.”
The discussion was part of the city of Lead’s ongoing 2022 budget meetings. The remaining meetings are open to the public and scheduled for Aug. 16 after the regular commission meeting, and Aug. 23 and 30 at 5 p.m. at Lead City Hall. The city commission will hear the first reading of the city budget Sept. 7, and will finalize the budget at its Sept. 20 meeting. No budget decisions will be final until after the Sept. 20 meeting. The Lead city budget must be submitted to the county by Sept. 30.
