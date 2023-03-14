LEAD — An old railroad building on Crusher Hill needs to be removed, and the city of Lead is hoping someone may want to either demolish it for the materials, or move it for historic preservation.
During the regular city commission meeting, Lead City Administrator John Wainman told the commission that the building has been sitting on Homestake property for more than 30 years, and the company allowed the city to use the land for cold storage, a radio tower, and the animal shelter. When Homestake ceased the land use agreement, the city moved all of its operations off the land. The building remains, and Wainman said he has not been able to determine who owns it.
“Way prior to my time here, the city either allowed or moved the old railroad building up there,” Wainman said. “It has sat there for 30-plus years. No maintenance has been done on it, and the kids have vandalized it.”
Wainman said recently Homestake has been pressing the city to remove the building soon, as it is a liability to the company. While he tried to determine the building’s owner by contacting the Northern Hills Railroad Authority, as well as Deadwood Historic Preservation officials, no organization has come forward to claim it. Recently, Wainman said he offered it to the Northern Hills Railroad Association, but he is still awaiting a response.
“I had Deadwood Historic Preservation come and look at it, but was told they had no location to move it to, and they were not even sure they had the funds to do so,” Wainman said, adding that moving the building could cost $25,000 or more.
Due to the lack of interest among public entities, city commissioners agreed to surplus the building and try to sell it for bids. All agreed that it could be demolished for building materials, or moved and restored in some way.
Sherri Meidinger, chairman of the Lead Historic Preservation Commission, asked the city to ensure any action on the building would go through historic preservation approval first.
“We’ve always felt like the demolition of buildings should come to historic preservation,” she said. “I do like the idea of salvaging the materials.”
For more information about the railroad building on Crusher Hill, call City Hall at (605) 584-1401.
