LEAD — An old railroad building on Crusher Hill needs to be removed, and the city of Lead is hoping someone may want to either demolish it for the materials, or move it for historic preservation.

During the regular city commission meeting, Lead City Administrator John Wainman told the commission that the building has been sitting on Homestake property for more than 30 years, and the company allowed the city to use the land for cold storage, a radio tower, and the animal shelter. When Homestake ceased the land use agreement, the city moved all of its operations off the land. The building remains, and Wainman said he has not been able to determine who owns it.

