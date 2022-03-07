Lead-Deadwood students receive teen Mental Health First Aid training

LEAD — It would be the ultimate teenage nightmare. An unresponsive friend who had been indulging in drugs or alcohol at a party. Not the optimum setting any parent would want their child in, but the reality is it does happen.
And now, thanks to Butte-Lawrence County 4-H Youth Program Advisor SDSU Extension Michelle May’s in-school teen Mental Health First Aid (tMHFA) training over the last month, 42 Lead-Deadwood High School sophomore students know some mental first aid basics to potentially help save lives of their peers.
Today’s youth face herculean hurdles when it comes to mental health. Statistics provided by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing say one in five teens has a serious mental health disorder at some point in life; 50% of all mental illnesses begin by age 14 and 75% by the mid-20s; suicide is the second-leading cause of death for 15- to 24-year-olds.
tMHFA teaches high school students how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders among their friends and peers. The training gives students the skills to have supportive conversations with their friends and get a responsible and trusted adult to take over as necessary.
“The course is designed towards teens in that all of the curriculum, videos and so forth contain teen appropriate material and scenarios,” May said. “The curriculum specializes not just in the education of mental health and what it is, but also seeks to encourage and equip teens to practice the tMHFA action plan in a variety of scenarios so that they are confident in their skills.”
The course covers common signs and symptoms of mental illness, substance abuse, and a mental health crisis, particularly, suicide, as well as how to open the conversation about mental illnesses and addiction with friends, the impact of school violence and bullying on mental health, and how to seek the help of a responsible and trusted adult.
Students also learn how to apply the tMHFA action plan to help a friend: look for warning signs, ask how they are, listen up, help them connect with an adult, and that friendship is important.
“The program was designed for high school students in the 10th-12th grade,” said Principal Mark Jacobs. “The idea was that by incorporating this training into our sophomore health curriculum, it would give the program a longer sustaining influence on our school. We identified a need for more mental health awareness with our students through multiple surveys that had been given to the students during the fall and when the opportunity to participate in a program like this came up, we jumped on it. I strongly believe that being proactive and guiding our students towards the tools and resources that are available to them can only benefit our school and community culture.”
Over the course of presenting the program, May said she tends to notice that, initially, students think they know what to do or say.
“But as we unpack the material, and they are challenged to actually use the words for questions, it becomes awkward. There is a shift, then, in that they are more willing to be comfortable and start using the words and asking the questions that could potentially assist a friend or peer in need,” May said. “The material also can be hard and heavy at times, for example, when we work the tMHFA action plan in a crisis or suicidal situation, and I have noticed some students might even laugh at first. We are ok with that and work to encourage and nurture a safe and nonjudgmental atmosphere. Again, the course generally allows a shift in the atmosphere and youth start to feel more comfortable talking about it and practicing.”
Lead-Deadwood High School Counselor Rhonda Britzman said the district is fortunate to have the opportunity to bring this training to its students.
“The Lawrence County Coalition has provided some financial support to assist with the materials that are required for the program,” Britzman said. “According to the CDC, adolescents are experiencing higher rates of anxiety, depression, substance use, and suicide. This training provides information and tools for our students which can help them, their peers, or even family members. Anything we can do to help our youth learn to handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices is beneficial and a good use of our time.”
May said the main points she reiterates in the tMHFA program are as follows.
“It is OK to not be OK. A tMHFAider is not certified to diagnose or provide therapy, but rather, they are trained to look, listen, ask, connect them with a trusted adult to help and let the peer know that their friendship is important,” May said. “The message I drive home is that there is always help and hope available. We also work with students so that they are aware of how mental health stigma and such language can affect an individual’s capacity to get help. Getting help is not an easy step to take and so we address that as a teen mental health first aider, There are steps that they can take with braveness to deflect the mental health stigmas in their school or community. All in all, we want them to know that we believe in them, that there is a community of adults who do care and are willing to help and that they can make a difference.”
Jacobs said he was impressed with the number of students who have reached out to express their gratitude in taking their struggles seriously.
“The sole reason the school system exists is for the students and it’s no secret that students today are dealing with many issues that the previous generations have not had to endure,” Jacobs said. “Getting on the students’ level and hearing some of their personal stories has been a great experience.”
In closing, Jacobs said as the students finish up the training this week, he hopes they feel more confident in identifying warning signs of mental health struggles.
“Both, in themselves and in their peers, and if they’re observing these signs they will know where to go to get help,” Jacobs said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.