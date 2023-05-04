By Jaci Conrad Pearson
Black Hills Pioneer
DEADWOOD — Bubbling beakers, colored bubble blowing, catapult building, even a little bit of elephant toothpaste and lava lamp making. All could be witnessed and performed by young eyes and hands as part of the Lead-Deadwood Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) Night held April 21 in the high school gym.
Brady Besco, a science teacher in the district who organized the event, said the event was staffed with STEAM Night volunteers from Lead-Deadwood High School science, math, and middle school art classes, as well as members of the Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) and Lead-Deadwood High School National Honor Society.
“All in all, they’re just volunteers who help younger kids with science projects, like help with toothpaste or baking soda volcanoes,” Besco said. “Similar to the science fair, I just think that it’s good if you have science-based activities that are extracurricular and just fun, especially for younger kids, science should be fun,” Besco said. “So it’s just an opportunity to do that and have something for kids in the community. It’s mostly just to put science on the map a little bit and give kids something to do and make it fun for them.”
One of the more unique experiments was the homemade lava lamp.
“It’s just oil and water, and then you put food coloring in and then you take antacid and they react to the water and it makes a little reaction,” said senior Allison Lester. “We’re trying to teach kids the amazing power of science.”
“And oil is less dense than water,” said middle school science teacher Alex Meehan. “So when they drop the Alka-Selzer in, the water gets gas in it, so it floats to the top. But then once it becomes a bubble again, water just floats back down.”
Meehan was minding a surface tension of water station, where, using an eye dropper, participants saw how many drops they could get on a penny before it bursts.
“Water is cohesive, so you think that you can’t get many drops on a penny, but some people can get, like, 40, if they have a steady hand,” Meehan said.
Now in its third year, STEAM Night normally draws around 125-150 participants and grew to 15 stations this year.
“It’s just fun for the community. We’ve always had a really good time with it and the kids seem to enjoy it, and it’s just a really good time,” Besco said. “We’ve added a lot this year. This will be our first year with art. Mrs. Yushta, the middle school art teacher’s bringing a station. This will be the first year that I’ve been here that we’ve had the SURF lab in on it and they’re bringing five different stations. NHS joined last year. They’re going to be doing it again and it will be the first year with the STEAM class there, as well.”
