Lead-Deadwood Schools propose back to school options

LEAD — The Lead-Deadwood School District is making plans for back to school, but in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unique set of challenges it poses in light of the school’s mission of providing a safe and orderly environment for students, will garner input from parents and community members before unveiling a final plan.
School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold presented the preliminary district restart plan to the school board Tuesday.
“The plan is not a final plan, and it will be changed based on school board, staff, and community input,” Leikvold said. “There are details yet to be worked out and those details may not be the same from building to building.”
School district officials discussed scheduling public forums for staff and community input in the coming weeks. Times and dates are forthcoming and the goal is to have the meetings be face to face, as well and livestreamed for those who do not attend. School board meetings will also be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4 and 4 p.m. Aug. 18 to further discuss the reopening plan.
The five-page document, based on the goal of lessening the spread of the virus, was based on five guiding principles, the most effective methods for which are physical distancing, personal hygiene, including hand washing, sanitizers, bathroom protocol, and having folks stay home when they are sick.
“Depending on circumstances at the time in our community, we need to be prepared to implement each of the following, depending on the situation: a back to normal plan; a remote learning plan; and a blended plan consisting of both face-to-face and remote,” Leikvold said. “We need to be prepared to be able to switch back and forth, and we need to be able to transition quickly.”
Leikvold said that by far, the most preferred model by folks heís talked to is the back to normal model. As proposed, this model is a comprehensive approach incorporating a proposed 25 steps to keep kids and staff safe.
“Go back to how things were before the school closure, albeit with social distancing, enhanced cleaning, and a variety of other changes to address the possible negative effects of the health situation,” Leikvold said. “All students will be strongly encouraged to begin the year at school in a face-to-face traditional approach. Getting all students back to school on a regular basis should be our top priority.”
The remote learning model involves recreating, enhancing, and implementing the remote learning experience the district had the last 10 weeks of the 2020 school year.
“We need to be prepared to go back to fulltime online learning for everyone, if need be,” Leikvold said. In the event of positive cases within the school setting or in the event of community surge, decisions will be made on how to proceed in conjunction with local health officials. It may be determined at that time to transition to a full-time remote learning model.
To better serve students, families, and staff, in the remote learning environment, the Lead-Deadwood School District will adopt an online learning platform that will serve as a centralized location for all K-12 students and parents.
“This will be done by utilizing Microsoft 365 as the district wide online learning platform, with a focus on Microsoft Teams,” Leikvold said.
The hybrid model is a blended approach with an alternative schedule that includes some students in the face-to face setting, while others are in a remote learning setting and then they switch.
In this model, students will learn both in-person and remotely, as an alternative schedule provides for them not to all be at school at the same time.
“Learning and teaching from home must remain an option for all students, families, and staff, regardless of the dominant model in effect,” Leikvold said. “Many of the guidelines and constraints of social distancing and best practices to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 set forth under the back to normal model will also be in effect for the hybrid model. The Microsoft 365/Teams platform will be utilized for the hybrid model starting at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.”
Models are under consideration are: morning/afternoon; every other day; and all students learning remotely, but small groups of students coming in intermittently for face to face instruction.
Leikvold emphasized the importance of accommodating special education and English language learners with any of the plans and a full list of expectations that will be communicated to students regarding the remote learning model.
“We will convey the importance of student engagement during remote learning so students and families can better understand academic expectations and ways to support student success,” Leikvold said.
The district will communicate the times and dates of public input forums regarding back to school when they are firmed up.
Lead-Deadwood back to school parent/guardian survey results
A recent back to school parent/guardian survey in the district garnered 435 responses and will be used as a starting point for decision making in the district.
A full 329 said they would send their children back to school if school reopens and 94 responded no.
When asked if they or their student fall into a medically high risk category for COVID-19, 333 responded no and 100 responded yes.
When asked if they would support cancelling all bus routes to address social distancing, 288 said no and 140 said yes.
When asked if they would support adding additional bus routes to support social distancing, 337 said yes and 90 said no.
When asked if they would be able to get alternative transportation, or walk to school in the event school buses are not an option, 337 said yes and 94 said no.
When asked if they support mandatory use of face cover by all staff, 234 said yes and 198 said no.
When asked if they support mandatory use of face cover by all students, 249 said yes and 183 said no.
When asked if they believed face cover should be optional for everyone who enters the building, 217 said yes and 214 said no.
When asked if they would support staggered arrival times for students, 279 said yes and 153 said no.
When asked if they would support a move to an alternative schedule in which some students only come for half days in the morning and others only half days in the afternoon, 271 said yes and 163 said no.
When asked if they would support a move to an alternative schedule in which students alternate coming every other day, 289 said yes and 145 said no.
When asked if they support the elimination of congregational eating in the cafeteria in favor of eating in classrooms, 273 said yes and 161 said no.
When asked if they support the elimination of recess, 351 said no and 78 said yes.
When asked if they support daily health screenings for all staff and students, 334 said yes and 98 said no.
When asked if they support health screenings for all visitors, 358 said yes and 76 said no.
When asked if they support daily temperature checks for all staff and students, 365 said yes and 69 said no.
When asked if they support temperature checks for all visitors, 377 said yes and 57 said no.
