Lead-Deadwood schools conduct crisis drill

LEAD — The Lead-Deadwood School District conducted a crisis drill Wednesday afternoon.
The drill, including a hard lock down and subsequent room-by-room evacuations, took place at the middle and high schools, where around 180 students and staff made their way to the Lead Fire Department.
“We believe the essence of school safety is in the realm of prevention, but we know that it is possible that tragedy of some sort could still occur,” said School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold. “We believe that rather than ignoring those sorts of possibilities, it is best to plan for and prepare for a variety of contingencies. This drill today was designed to prepare our students and staff in how to react if such an incident were to take place.”
Lead-Deadwood High School Principal Mark Jacobs said the drill is an annual practice.
“The most important part of these drills is that we practice to be successful in a real-life situation,” Jacobs said. “Nobody wants those type of situations, but, you know, just like in our gas leak that we had earlier this fall, things randomly come up that teachers and our students need to, one, know what to do and two, know how to do in a safe way and in an orderly fashion. When we practice those and everybody understands what their goal is, the safer we can keep everybody in the building.”
Jacobs said that, for instance, the lockdown drill is done to practice for a potential event that may be going on outside the school, as well.
“What we practice is keeping the building secure and locked during that time,” Jacobs said. “There’s a few different phases of what that looks like. But the main goal is to keep the building on lock-down, not letting anybody out.”
The second part of the drill involved moving all students and staff away from the building to a secondary location.
“Generally, when we move to that location in a real-life scenario, we would then use that to reestablish connection with parents and families with their students,” Jacobs said. “The biggest part of these type of drills – fire drills, evacuation drills, crisis drills, is making sure that everybody knows what their teams are, how to keep themselves and others around them safe so they can keep a level head in a real situation, as best as they can. If they know what to do and what the routine is, it’s a lot easier for them to follow when there’s a real-life situation.”
Jacobs reiterated that an incident doesn’t necessarily need to be occurring in one of the school buildings for a lock-down situation to occur. For example, if there is a potentially unsafe situation happening in the community, lock-down and/or evacuation measures could occur, as well.
Leikvold said school district officials truly believe their schools are, by and large, very safe places to be.
“And they should be,” he said. “Ensuring the safety of our students and staff is so important and it is why we take the job of protecting them very seriously.”
