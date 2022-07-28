Lead-Deadwood schools approve fees

LEAD — Over the summer, members of the Lead-Deadwood School District Board of Education approved prices for various facets of school district operation.
Meal prices for 2022-2023 were approved June 20:
Lead-Deadwood School District Business Manager Margie Rantapaa announced that the district will return to paid/free and reduced meals in 2022-2023 and shared meal prices for the upcoming school year that include a .20 increase for full-priced meals. Breakfast prices are: .30, reduced; $2.30, full price; $2.80, adult. Lunch prices are: .40, reduced; $3.10, full price K-5; $3.35, full price 6-12; $4.40, adult. Milk prices are .50.
The following prices for 2022-2023 were approved at the July 12 meeting.
Activity rates are:
$3 student; $5 adult
$20 student activity pass (20 punches)
$30 adult activity pass (20 punches)
$5 senior citizen pass (unlimited punches)
Goldenlode yearbook rate is $50
Board of Education pay is:
$60 per meeting conducting official business (regular, special, and committee meetings). Executive session is considered one meeting.
Substitute pay is:
$125 a day with college degree or teacher certificate, subbing for certified teacher
$105 a day without bachelor’s degree or certification, subbing for certified teacher
Long-term substitute (over 20 days, based on beginning certified salary) $243 a day
$15 an hour custodial maintenance
$15 an hour clerical
$15 an hour paraprofessional
$18 an hour bus driver route and activity (CDL)
$15 an hour food service
