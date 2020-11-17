Lead-Deadwood schools adopt resolution to finance $3.1M of $4.1M facilities update

LEAD — Summer 2021 marks the start of the third and final phase of the Lead-Deadwood School District Facilities Update, as the school board approved a resolution to issue $3.1 million in capital outlay certificates to finance the two-year project.
School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold explained two separate options for paying for the project – cash or finance.
“One would be cash and paying cash, which is great, because if you pay cash, you don’t have to pay interest and you don’t have the long-term debt,” Leikvold said. “The other option would be to take out capital outlay certificates and finance that.”
Because of the way South Dakota funds general fund, the district could utilize up to 40% of its capital outlay money moving it from the capital outlay fund to the general fund.
“To help offset our structural deficit, which, this past year was $500,000,” Leikvold said. “To help fairly compensate our staff, to help cover healthcare benefits, dental, and those kinds of things.”
Leikvold said the district could make it in the cash option, but in Fiscal 2024, the fund balance is $24,380.
“That makes us really nervous,” he said, adding the state legislature’s continued $3,400 per student the district currently receives in capital outlay in the long-term is also a concern. “With that $3,400 cap, our long-term projects hinge a lot on enrollment. Our enrollment dictates how much money we’re going to have in this capital outlay fund, which means how much can we transfer to our general fund to make sure our staffing and our programming and our compensation is fair.”
That said, Leikvold and Business Manager Margie Rantapaa believe the cash option is pretty tight and suggested the financing option using capital outlay certificates is a better option.
“If you look at what the fund balance does using this proposal, it stays pretty healthy,” Leikvold said. “So, we would propose that, of the $4.1 million, we, essentially pay $3.1 million out of financing and $1 million that’s in the fiscal year 2022 budget already. If you do that, the total, right now, if you approve this tonight and get this locked in, right now, the interest rate is 1.44%.”
The $3.1 million would be distributed to the district within one month.
“The first payment would be $335,833,” Leikvold said. “That is principal and interest of $50,833 for year one and that payment would be due Aug. 21, 2021.”
Total interest over 10 years would be $371,283.
“If we pay cash, we don’t have that,” Leikvold said, pointing to the fund balance that after this year will be $1.25 million and $771,000 at the end of 2022.
“We would recommend the capital outlay certificates to finance the $4.1 million,” Leikvold said, adding that this option would take care of the $500,000 structural deficit the district has, as well.
School Board Member Tim Madsen asked if there would be a prepayment penalty.
Rantapaa said the earliest the certificates would be callable is 2026.
The first phase of the project would begin during the summer of 2021 and is a restroom replacement.
The second phase, a kitchen and cafeteria remodel, would occur April-December, 2022.
“This is the third and final phase, for now,” Leikvold said. “If you remember, five years ago, this whole conversation started with the kitchen.”
Although the kitchen will not grow by the two classrooms that were originally planned, due to educational space needs, other tweaks with the plan have the consultant believing that the kitchen space will be sufficiently expanded.
