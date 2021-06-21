Lead-Deadwood School District proposes $15M budget

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood School District officials proposed a $14,949,049 budget for Fiscal 2022, a $2.4 million increase compared to 2021’s budget of $12.6 million, with an estimated $141,082 in general fund reserves being used to balance the FY 2022 budget.
“FY 2022 proposed budget, we’ll transfer $1 million from the capital outlay fund to help finance the general fund budget,” said School District Business Manager Margie Rantapaa during the budget discussion held at the June 8 Board of Education meeting. “However, the $141, 082 from the fund balance will most likely be less, due to ESSER2 funds being allocated for FY 2022 general fund expenses.”
A change in the state funding formula five years ago allowed school districts to use capital outlay funds more widely. Hence, the use of the fund to balance the budget.
Rantapaa said the estimated general fund balance as of June 30, 2022 will be at approximately $2,744,261.
Roughly $15 million in total proposed budget appropriations break down as follows: general fund, $8,066,044; capital outlay, $4,673,746; special education, $1,832,764; enterprise fund, $5,000; food service, $361,495.
Because the Lead-Deadwood School District receives no state aid, school district revenue in the general fund is determined by a local effort.
Property values set by the county and mill levies set by the state are the two major items that dictate general fund revenue and because neither of them is controlled by the school district, identifying revenue numbers is challenging.
Valuations set by the county at the end of May generate 75% of the district’s revenue and are the means by which the Lead-Deadwood School District is funded.
Rantapaa explained that property tax collections are no longer calculated using the assessed valuations and the mil levy, starting in taxes payable in 2021.
“The capital outlay fund is limited to $3,400 per student,” Rantapaa said. “For subsequent years, that amount will only be able to be increased by the lessor of 3% or CPI. So, with this, in capital outlay, our total request for FY ’21 was $3,400 times 762.06, so that generated $2,591,004. In FY ’22, $3,400 increased to $3,441 per student and the fall enrollment was 732.56, so that is a total of $2,520,739. In the capital outlay, the preceding fall enrollment is used.”
With mill levies, set by the state legislature, up in nearly every category and the increase in assessed valuations, possible dollars raised for the district in fiscal year 2021 were $5,780,448 versus $5,679,552 in 2021, a difference of $100,896.
Other general fund revenue sources include $97,000 from the county, $381,356 from the state, $495,407 in federal funding, and $1,004,800 in other sources for a grand total of $7,909,461 in the general fund.
Proposed general fund expenditures for fiscal year 2022 total $7,873,637, an increase of $94,090, with approximately $3.3 million in teacher salaries; $1.1 million in classified salaries; $637,029 in administrator salaries; $380,391 in co-curricular salaries; $1,218,583 for the district portion of health/dental/life insurance, and $1.2 million for other budget items such as professional services, travel, registration fees, supplies, utilities, property/liability insurance, fuel/mileage to parents, etc.
In regard to general fund expenditures, Rantapaa pointed out a 3% increase in staff salaries, a 1% increase in health insurance, a 2% increase in dental, the addition of a half-time FTE K-8, the assistant principal position, and the athletic director positions, a 16% property liability insurance increase due to added cyber security insurance, and a $1,018 work comp insurance increase, which combine for a $212,410 increase compared to 2021.
