LEAD — Soon, the sounds of Lead-Deadwood students will echo through the halls and on the playground, as students start school Wednesday and staff reports Monday.
At the request of School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person, administrators shared pertinent information regarding school start-up at the Board of Education meeting Aug. 16.
Elementary School Open House & Preschool Screening
1-3:30 p.m. Tuesday
Kindergarten students will again transition into full school days.
“They’ll be in school until 11 (a.m.) with no lunch the first week and then until 1:30 (p.m.) the second week, then full day on the third week of school,” said Lead-Deadwood Elementary School Principal Tim Kosters. “Right now, we’ve only got 30 kindergarten kids, but registration officially isn’t starting until tomorrow.”
Activities update
Activities Director Paul Nepodal gave an update on fall activities numbers.
“Most numbers are up for every program, which is good. That’s what we want,” Nepodal said. High school volleyball, 36; high school football, 34; high school cross country, 11; middle school football, 26; middle school volleyball, 28; high school golf, 9. “I honestly think that we’re going to have some competitive teams, bigger numbers, competition within the ranks, which will only make us better, too.”
School pictures
Back to School pictures are Thursday at the elementary school and Friday at the middle and high schools.
Crisis plan review
Person said in light of national events, school district officials will continue to review and revise the district’s crisis plan.
“The situation that happened in Texas, I think everybody in the country is mortified how seemingly nothing was happening for a period of time while kids were in danger – over an hour,” Person said. “We’ve had some pretty good conversations on the admin team. Honestly, I think with the people we have and the SROs we have, I just don’t see that happening, but still, it’s a good wake-up call for every school district to be alert, be prepared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.