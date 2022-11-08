Lead-Deadwood Middle School announces students that made honor roll for 1st quarter semester.
6th Grade “A” Honor Roll
Macy Barfield, Kyleigh Cleveringa, Jack Ford, Mamie Fuller, Carsen Griffith, Wace Kammerer, Garek Kolski, Lance Nelson, Minnie Nelson, Ryker Olson, Ashley Page, Kaitlynn Ryan, Andrew Sabers, Dylan Seid, Savannah Sukstorf, Lydia Wright.
6th Grade “B” Honor Roll
Arabella Barnett, Seth Bauernfeind, Savannah Brennan, Madison Buckmier, Mason Buckmier, Paetyn Charter, Weston Dahlstrom, Joplin Darland, Kanvas Formati, Jocelyn Heller, Levi Key, Mia Klein, Jeremiah Kooima, Brodie Kopp, Averian Maisto, Benicio Mamola, Traci Millikan, Kaylee Paris, Summer Peil, Brianna Pressley, Avynn Ranek, Devan Rowlette, Triston Shain, Alice Varland, Caitlin Vrem, Jade Watson, Cadence Williams.
7th Grade “A” Honor Roll
Ascher Blair, Jema Burleson, Addisyn Charter, Payton Davis, Levi Hall, Random Huth, Parker Millard, Madison Murray, Journey Myrup, Jaci Parrent, Enzo Stone, Zayah Thorp, Caleb Vrem, Carl Williams.
7th Grade “B” Honor Roll
Ashlynn Bailey, Tessa Bilyeu, Mavrik Baker, , Carson Bridenstine, Oliver Cortez-Pray, Sylus Faust, Ariel Franks, Aliannah Hansen, Lainie Hauk, Calvin Heidinger, Alexa Herrera, Charlie Hess, Caden Keith, Izaac Key, Althea Kirby, Hennesey Mattson, Harlow McCauley, Brennen Meade, Haiden Parker, Kingston Pullen, Cassius Renner, Kraigen Scaffe, Zade Seaman, Jennie Smith, Colby Stewart, Mia Usera.
8th Grade “A” Honor Roll
Shea Allen, Hannah Atkins, Ava Bertrand, Starlett Canida, Kinsley Crippin, Atalanta Eastman-Olson, Hannah Hansen, Makayla Hunter, Blake Janssen, Dillon Papousek, Addison Paul, Olive Pierce, Wynter Thomason-Honerkamp, Dylan Vincent, Isabell Wiegand, Chase Williams, Kale Williams.
8th Grade “B” Honor Roll
Kaylee Atkins, Kane Clark, Darah Colbert, Daytona Finch, Seeley Fuller, Aspen Gilcrease, Ella Hannah, Cooper Hansen, Justin Harding, Thane Kossan, Azalea Molina, Lilyana Molina, Erick Munoz Fraga, Karlyn Ness, Aidan Page, Cynthia Pearman, Kaydence Pressley, Garrett Rantapaa, Drake Richards, Elijah Runge, Ryan Silvernail, Reed Simek, Hannah Watson.
