Lead-Deadwood HS inducts 38 into National Honor Society

LEAD — Nearly 40 students were honored at this year’s National Honor Society (NHS) banquet held Thursday at Lead-Deadwood High School.
“Tonight, we are going to honor our seniors, recognize our juniors, and induct our new members,” said advisor Betty Campbell. “These individuals have shown great leadership, character, done community service, and held a high grade point average all four years. These individuals are not just involved in NHS … they are also outside doing coaching activities, volunteering, working with church groups, and several other outside activities. Most of these kids in this room hold down a job. With all that, all these individuals hold a 3.5 or greater grade point average. So tonight, we are not just honoring these students for being part of NHS, but everything else that they are involved with.”
National Honor Society President Rachel Janssen presented a member message.
“You’re all sitting here today because of your work ethic and your dedication to learning,” Janssen said. “Some of you may have had to work harder than others, but there’s not a student here that doesn’t put forth effort in every one of their classes.”
National Honor Society members inducted are as follows. Seniors: Jesse Enninga, Sam Hamann, Rachel Janssen, Joslyn Kooima, Jayna Prince, Chloe Wisser. Juniors: Greyson Baumberger, Miles Crippin, Rejoice Davis, Brooklyn DeNeui, Jenna Hanson, Clarissa Heisinger, Tilli Katon, Ethan Keehn, Allison Lester, Jagger Livengood, Allison Mollman, Cody Rogers, Cameran Stoflet, Emily Thomas, Gayle Thompson, Ethan Van Tassel, Walker VandeVelde. Sophomores: Channing Bloedel, Angella Engel, Isaac Foster, Erica Hansen, Jayda Hunter, Abigail Keehn, Allison Keehn, Samuel Kooima, Mya Lucero, Kaitlyn Martin, Mariana Pitlick, Clairity Pray, Kloe Richards, John Sundstrom, Corbin Vincent.
“I will wrap up my speech with another congratulations,’ Janssen said. “Because that’s why we’re here. To congratulate you smart cookies on going above and beyond in academics. Don’t stop striving for success and never discount the work that you’ve put in as part of NHS.”
The National Honor Society is sponsored by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
“It has existed for over 50 years,” Campbell said. “For students to prepare themselves for useful roles in society. The purpose of this organization is to create enthusiasm for scholarship, to stimulate a desire to render service, to promote leadership, and to encourage the development of character in students across the nation.”
