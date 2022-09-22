LEAD—Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person had a bit of preliminarily positive news to share with the Board of Education Sept. 13 in regard to enrollment.
“Across the board – I can’t say at each grade level – but in each building, enrollment is up,” Person said.
The official count date is the last Friday in September and the preliminary numbers shared at the board meeting. were compared to the 2021-2022 official count.
“At the elementary building, a year ago, we were at 305. In the last week, we were at 309,” Person said. “The middle school, last year, 158. This year, 162. And the high school, last year was 217 and it’s 223 right now.”
School board member Tim Madsen asked, in light of the numbers, how that affects the changes made to fourth and fifth grade sections at the elementary school.
“The guideline is 25 in grades 4-12,” said Lead-Deadwood Elementary School Principal Tim Kosters. “We talked about if we got above that before school, but we never got above there before school.”
“It’s something that we’ve been watching,” Person said.
The district moved from three sections to two sections each of fourth and fifth grade this year. There are currently 24 students in each of the two fourth grade classes and 25 students in one of the fifth grade classes, while the other has 26 students.
“The other thing is, those numbers never stay final. It might end up being 23, but, yes, we’re right at the line,” Person said.
School Board Member Amber Diers said parents have raised concerns about the larger class sizes, but that she assured them there are paraprofessionals that help out in the classroom.
Lead-Deadwood Elementary School Principal Tim Kosters said math and reading interventionists help out, as well.
