Lead-Deadwood enrollment drops by 15

LEAD — With enrollment increases in some buildings and decreases in others, overall, the Lead-Deadwood School District enrollment is down this year, following the official count date of Sept. 24.
“District-wide, we’re down 15 kids,” said Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person. “That’s down five in the high school, down 22 in the middle school, and in the elementary, it’s up 12. So, district-wide, it’s a net loss of 15.”
There are currently 287 students enrolled at the elementary school; 158 at the middle school; and 218 at the high school, for a total of 663.
Person said 2020-2021 enrollment was down 27 students from the year before and that 2019-2020 was up 12 students from the previous year.
“So, there is a little bit of up and down, but the general trend, from the ’17-’18 school year, we had 704 in the district and this year, it’s 663. So, it’s a little up and down, generally, down,” he added.
Person said there are two things that will be affected if enrollment continues to decline in the district. One is financial.
“The financial impact, in that our capital outlay levy is limited by a $3,400 per student cap,” Person said. “So, the amount of tax revenue that we’re allowed to generate is a little bit limited. Whereas, go back five years ago, for instance, before the capital outlay law changed, we were able to generate, just take the levy times the assessed valuation and that’s what you could generate. Well now it’s different and they have that per student cap. So even though we have a really healthy tax base, and we have really strong valuations in the district, we’re limited on what we can generate for revenue, based on our enrollment.”
The other is staffing and programming.
“Ultimately, when you lose 15 kids out of nearly 700, that’s not the time to make a staffing change, but it does limit our revenue, so eventually, our staffing needs to be responsive to that enrollment, but it kind of goes in stages,” Person said.
He went on to say that type of change is impactful in a district.
“It drives class sizes up. It’s going to take away our ability to do some things that might be a little bit discretionary,” Person said. “Programming changes are most easily seen at the high school or middle school. Can’t offer as many electives, as much choice for kids if you don’t have the staffing for that.”
Person said the challenge is knowing when to make those types of moves when change is happening in small increments.
“When you know your overall enrollment trend is a decline, what you try and do is try and take opportunities through attrition,” Person said. “So, if a position is being eliminated, you try and do that when someone is leaving of their own choice.”
Person said the district is currently looking at ways to be more competitive in recruiting hourly staff members.
“We’re formulating a plan,” he said. “There’s going to be a few different components. One is to try and determine where the district could have some influence on the housing crunch. There’s growth in the Black Hills, but it’s not equating to student population growth. It’s not equating to families moving to our community, coming to our school, so, how can we change that dynamic?”
Person said he is cognizant that open enrollment is a reality for students and families.
“So, we need to do all we can to make our district as strong as it possibly can be and make our programming as attractive and strong as it can be, so that when families need to make that choice … how can we position ourselves so that we are the logical choice?” Person said. “I think that is something that every school district is trying to focus on, so that’s got to be part of the equation.”
With steadily declining enrollment, Person said the following is key.
“How do we tie our staffing to enrollment in a way that we can still provide the best education for kids, but also be responsive to what’s happening with our revenue?” he added. “We’ve got to set some targets and be prepared to react in a way that is not too quick.”
Person said he feels the district is currently staffed at an appropriate level.
“With the caveat, we need to keep our eye on it,” he added.
Person said running school district is always a balancing act.
“Doing the best you can for kids while still being good stewards of taxpayers’ resources,” he said. “I think the taxpayers, even the ones who don’t have kids in school, have a right to expect that we’re going to manage those resources in a responsible way. Then, too, we’re here for the kids first. So, that’s a balance. It’s always a balance and I don’t know that a bare-bones, bare-minimum education is what we want for our kids. We want great opportunities for our kids, and we need to do that in a fiscally responsible way.”
