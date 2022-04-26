Lead-Deadwood Community Foundation hosts 10th annual chili feed

DEADWOOD — It’s time once again to stir the pot and drum up some interest in the 10th annual Lead-Deadwood Community Foundation Chili Feed, set to simmer 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Deadwood Mountain Grand.
“Our chili fundraiser typically raises between $8,000 and $10,000 a year and that goes into the endowment, as well as getting us out in front of the community and hopefully, in doing so, we’re able to generate the interest in expanding our endowment fund through donations,” said Board Member Oz Enderby
Stepping up to the stove to compete at this year’s cook-off are more than 15 chili vendors: Twin City Animal Shelter, Coeur Wharf, Deadwood Chamber of Commerce, Historic Homestake Opera House, Cheyenne Crossing and Catering, Lead Volunteer Fire Department, Deadwood Social Club, Lead Chamber of Commerce, Lynn’s Dakotamart, VFW Post 5969 Deadwood, Neighborhood Works DHR, Monument Lead-Deadwood Hospital, First Interstate Bank, Boys & Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church.
Each year, three prizes are awarded: Best Overall Chili, Second Place, and Most Unique Chili.
“The defending champion is Cheyenne Crossing,” said Board President Dr. Dan Leikvold. “We will have a silent auction with proceeds all going to the foundation.”
Also part of the annual chili fundraiser is the announcement of the 2022 grant recipients, a list that totals around $11,500 this year.
“We have 15 grants that we’ll be handing out,” said Enderby. “The grants we give out are all for non-profits in the Lead-Deadwood School District. They’re primarily used for youth-based groups, but in some cases, not-for-profit groups.”
The 2021 chili feed raised right at $11,000 and benefited more than 20 organizations.
“The community foundation benefits the community by providing grants for various non-profit organizations within the Lead-Deadwood School District boundaries that are mainly focused on youth groups,” said Enderby. “We give back to the community every year the allowed portion of our endowment in the grant process.”
Leikvold said the foundation’s endowment is currently worth nearly $300,000.
“The way it works is we’re going to give out grants to our community annually,” he said. “This year, we’re giving out $11,000 and we hope that our endowment will continue to grow in the future, so we can give out more money. All of the money that’s donated to the First Interstate Bank Lead-Deadwood Community Fund stays right here in our community. Our by-laws say that they have to be within the confines of the Lead-Deadwood School District or serve the Lead-Deadwood School District area.”
Founded in 2010, the foundation is a non-profit organization designed to support area cultural, charitable, recreational, and educational organizations, as well as individuals living within the boundaries of the Lead-Deadwood School District.
The foundation is a permanent endowment fund held with the South Dakota Community Foundation. These funds are invested with a small percentage, 4.5%, made available each year for the board of directors to distribute if they see fit.
Admission is a suggested $7 donation at the door and participants taste as many chilis as they want, fill out the ballot for chili contest voting that is handed out upon entry, and cast it upon departure. There will also be a 50/50 raffle held to support the foundation.
