Lead-Deadwood Community Foundation Chili Feed comin’ in hot

DEADWOOD — If the opportunity to sample more than 20 unique and homemade chili concoctions and plenty of company in which to do so is irresistible and oh-so appealing, don’t miss the ninth annual First Interstate Lead-Deadwood Community Foundation Chili Feed, back after a brief COVID-induced hiatus and is comin’ in hot 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Deadwood Mountain Grand.
“It is currently our biggest fundraiser,” said Board Member Dr. Dan Leikvold. “Last time we had it, not in 2020, but in 2019, we raised about $11,000.”
This year, 21 businesses, organizations and individuals have stepped up to the stove to offer up their best chili recipes for the crowd to sample, including: Cheyenne Crossing & Catering, B & B Millard, Deadwood VFW Post 5969, First Interstate Bank, Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center, Jacob’s Brewhouse, Deadwood Social Club, Neighborworks DHR, Carsten Cottages, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Coeur Wharf, Zim and Lori’s Twin City Beer Chili, Recreational Springs Resort, Historic Homestake Opera House, Midnight Star Casino, Lead Chamber of Commerce, Lead Volunteer Fire Department, Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Monument Lead-Deadwood Hospital, Mystery Sponsor, Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood.
Two winners – Best Chili, Most Unique Chili will be awarded
Ballots for chili contest voting will be handed out upon entry and can be cast upon departure.
“There will also be a 50/50 raffle to support the community fund,” Leikvold said. “Our endowment continues to grow. Right now, it’s about $282,000. We’re able to give out 4.5% of that annually. We keep back a half a percent to help build the endowment.”
The foundation is currently in the final year of a three-year partnership with Coeur Wharf. If the fund raises $7,500 a year, Wharf will match those funds.
“We thank them,” Leikvold said. “Initially, they gave us $7,500 just as a gift at the chili feed 2018 and then ’19, ’20, and ’21, we’ve been able to match it. And that match is due to the chili feed, money raised there, and also due to the generous donations of our donors. We’ve had three donors that have stepped up three years in a row and donated quite a bit to the effort, so we appreciate that.”
The foundation will also announce its 2021 grant recipients Thursday.
Leikvold thanked the Lead Chamber of Commerce and the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce for the ability to hold the chili fund as a joint mixer.
“I know they haven’t been in the mixer business for the last year and understandably so, so we appreciate them allowing us. We also appreciate the Deadwood Mountain Grand for letting us utilize their great and wonderful facility up there,” Leikvold said. “I also want to recognize Jerry Apa, who was a founding member of our board and was basically the lead guy and inspiration for the chili feed, in general. And with his commitment to the First Interstate Bank Lead Deadwood Community Fund, he will be sorely missed. He has been a champion for the fund. He’s also been a really good donor.”
Founded in 2010, the foundation is a non-profit organization designed to support area cultural, charitable, recreational, and educational organizations, as well as individuals living within the boundaries of the Lead-Deadwood School District.
The foundation is a permanent endowment fund held with the South Dakota Community Foundation. These funds are invested with a small percentage, 4.5%, made available each year for the board of directors to distribute if they see fit. Leikvold said the group encourages people who are interested in helping them build their endowment to contact a board member or go to the South Dakota Community Fund web site for more information.
“We also have three projects going on right now that we hope people will take some interest in,” Leikvold. “One is, we’re looking for folks who would like to put a plaque, some sort of a memorial plaque in recognition of their class or an individual for two things – for the flagpole at the elementary school and for the benches in the flagpole plaza at the elementary school. If they are interested in that, they can contact me. In conjunction with the renovation of Mountaintop Field, we are also going to do a fundraiser that has to do with memorial bricks and put that at the new entrance to Mountain Top. We’re going to market those at the All-School Reunion coming up in June, so if there are any alums who would like to support the communities where they got their start or where they’re still living, the Lead-Deadwood Community Fund is a nice, sustainable fund that will continue to give for years to come.”
Admission is a suggested $7 donation at the door.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.