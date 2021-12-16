Lead-Deadwood Arts Center accepts major pottery equipment donation

LEAD — The Lead-Deadwood Arts Center is working on a major addition to its artist offerings — a pottery studio.
Karen Everett, director of the Lead-Deadwood Arts Center recently announced a major donation of pottery supplies that will make the arts center a one-stop-shop for pottery making. Dan Mueller, who is a longtime Deadwood businessman and resident of Keystone, recently donated a large kiln, more than 100 bottles of glaze, 450 pounds of clay, hand tools, a slab roller and several shelves for storage to the arts center. The donation is from his life-partner, Cathy Madison’s estate. Madison was an accomplished artist who died from pancreatic cancer in 2019, and her wish was for her pottery studio to be donated to charity.
“She was a potter, and in her earlier years she was an accomplished painter,” Mueller said. “She was very talented. When we retired she started doing pottery and she mentioned she might like a pottery studio in the upper garage. So I built one for her. Every time we traveled, we had to stop at pottery supply shops to get different things we couldn’t get around here.”
Mueller said Madison grew up in Florida, but moved to the Black Hills in 1982. He met her in 1990, and the pair operated businesses in Deadwood and Keystone for many years before retiring in 2012.
“A lot of people respected her,” he said. “She was kind of a go-to person for a lot of people. She listened to people very well.”
Everett said the equipment will be set up in a basement room of the opera house, where the arts center will have an electrician install proper ventilation and lighting. Once it is completed, the space will become known as “Cathy’s Corner,” and will allow pottery artists to create and fire pottery on site. Additionally, Everett said potters who give classes at the arts center will no longer have to transport creations to their personal studios for firing. Instead they can complete the glaze and firing process right there at the arts center.
“It’s wonderful,” Everett said of the donation. “I’ve been here for over 17 years and pottery classes are by far the most requested and most popular. The last four years we have partnered with the empty bowls, and we’ve always struggled to get enough pottery bowls. So this will be huge for that event. We’re just so excited. Pottery has always been very popular, and we couldn’t believe Dan’s generous donation. It’s going to be lots of fun for many, many years and hopefully our pottery program will grow.”
Transporting Mueller’s donation from his home in Keystone to Lead was a challenge that local volunteers were up for, Everett said. Lead Mayor Ron Everett recruited his co-workers from Dakota Territory Resources to load and transport the heavy equipment and supplies.
Mueller said while he was researching non-profits that could benefit from the donation he discovered the arts center’s affiliation with the Empty Bowls project, which has local artists make ceramic bowls to be filled with soup to raise money for food pantries around the area. That caught his attention, but the more he talked with Karen about the activities at the arts center, the more he knew his donation would be appreciated.
“The more I find out about the Lead-Deadwood Arts Center the better I feel,” he said. “There are very nice people there.”
