With a projected February 2023 completion date, the Lead-Deadwood Elementary School cafeteria and kitchen remodel will open up the eating area for students substantially. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson
DEADWOOD — Nov. 8, The Lead-Deadwood School Board approved three change orders, #8, #9, and #10 on the Deadwood Elementary School renovation project, submitted by MAC Construction, totaling $169,712.
The project consists of an update to the school cafeteria, kitchen and adjoining classrooms. With an overall budget of $4,740,533, approximately $1 million will come from capital funding in the form of cash; $3,094,887 will come from capital outlay certificates in the form of financing; and $645,646 in ESSER funding was utilized.
The change orders were previously factored in and will not affect the overall budget amount. Instead, they will be paid from the construction contingency fund.
Board Member Amber Vogt asked if any of the work associated with the change orders is a surprise and how it looks for the overall project.
“I expected most of it,” Snow said. “Some of that storm sewer stuff was a little surprising.”
Dr. Erik Person, superintendent of the district, said the project remains on track, in spite of the change order work.
“That storm sewer, we’ve been talking about it for two months,” he said. “And we kind of knew about how much it was going to cost and now we’ve finally got a number. So, yes, from the onset of the project, it’s a surprise. It’s not a recent surprise. The last time you received a financial update on the project, that was factored in.”
Buildings and Transportation Director Bill Snow explained the reason for the change orders.
Change order eight, in the amount of $91,726, pertained to second floor restroom mechanical updates, lighting and power updates, pneumatic lines, and addressing an existing exposed gas pipe.
“Change order eight, we took some of those lines out, where they’re doing all the new construction down there, everything will become electronic,” Snow said. “We updated the lighting in the classrooms, the three on the upper level and two on the bottom level. Then did some plumbing updates on the second floor for the two bathrooms that are still up there.”
Change order nine, in the amount of $72,142, pertained to the storm sewer revisions, a room floor covering change, electrical lighting on the generator panel, and conduit removal.
“From the point where we got outside the building to where the storm sewer’s at,” Snow said. “Then, the electric lighting panel from the generator, we added the kitchen and then the new bathroom that’s going to be down there to be on that, so in case we ever have to bring power into that building and there’s no power that we can light those areas, anyway. And then, changed the floor covering in the art room from carpet to tile. And then we changed the ceiling height because we had some cabinets in there that the doors were going to bump into the ceiling.”
Change order 10, in the amount of $5,844, pertained to cafeteria framing addition and alignment of a new and existing wall.
“We added some framing in the lunchroom, where there was a drinking fountain over in the corner. It kind of had a rough looking wall,” Snow said. “They’re going to sheetrock that. Then there were some existing pipes and stuff that they’re going to build a soffit around.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.