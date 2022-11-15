Lead-Deadwood approves $169.7K in change orders on elementary school renovation project .jpg

With a projected February 2023 completion date, the Lead-Deadwood Elementary School cafeteria and kitchen remodel will open up the eating area for students substantially. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD — Nov. 8, The Lead-Deadwood School Board approved three change orders, #8, #9, and #10 on the Deadwood Elementary School renovation project, submitted by MAC Construction, totaling $169,712.

The project consists of an update to the school cafeteria, kitchen and adjoining classrooms. With an overall budget of $4,740,533, approximately $1 million will come from capital funding in the form of cash; $3,094,887 will come from capital outlay certificates in the form of financing; and $645,646 in ESSER funding was utilized.

